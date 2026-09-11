Irish screen industry joins global call for ‘Netflix levies’ to fund local film and TV

Irish television and film producers have joined a group of their global counterparts to call on their respective governments to introduce a content levy on large-scale streaming platforms such as Netflix to fund domestic productions.

Screen Producers Ireland (SPI), the representative body for the film and TV production industry in the State, issued a joint statement at the Toronto Film Festival on Friday, along with 22 other representative bodies from Europe, Canada and Australia.

In the statement, which was also published as a full-page advertisement in the Hollywood Reporter, the bodies argue that “strong domestic content laws” are required to protect “local stories” in the age of streaming giants such as Netflix and Amazon Prime.

“W e, the undersigned, urge governments to support domestic production requirements, preserve [intellectual property] retention for independent producers, and champion the diverse stories created through independent production – the diversity that makes our global screen industry so rich,” the bodies said.

Commenting on the statement, SPI chief executive Susan Kirby said funds raised by a content levy in the Republic would be a “game changer” for the industry.

Coimisiún na Meán recommended the Government introduce a so-called Netflix levy in a report last year.

[ Netflix announces 12% price hike, with its standard plan now €18.99 a monthOpens in new window ]

However, Minister for Media Patrick O’Donovan has blocked the proposal, citing concerns that it could add to the Irish consumer’s growing cost base if streaming platforms passed on the charge in the form of higher subscription prices.

“This is a misnomer,” Kirby said on Friday. “The truth is that Irish consumers are already facing cost increases. A recent piece of research from Ampere Analysis showed that western European subscribers had experienced ‘the highest average price increase worldwide in the last three years’ and, at the same time, the Irish film and TV industry is without a levy, which has already been introduced in 15 European countries.”

She added: “It’s important to say that this is not a levy on Irish consumers; it is the fair reinvestment by streamers of a small portion of the significant profits made in the Irish market.

“We signed this statement with our international partners because we believe in the positive impact this investment could bring to Irish independent production at home and on the global stage.”

Ronan McCabe, chief executive of representative body Animation Ireland, which also signed the statement, said a levy would open up opportunities for the Irish animation sector.

“For animation in particular, this could mean greater investment and retention of IP in home-grown projects, stronger companies, more sustainable careers, and increased opportunities to develop and produce work for a global audience,” he said.

Last September, a cross-party Oireachtas committee recommended that the Government press ahead with plans to introduce the levy despite O’Donovan’s objections.

In its final report on the Coalition’s Broadcasting Bill, the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Media said the “levy is indeed feasible for Ireland”, outlining that nearly half of European single market countries have some such financial obligation in place.

However, the proposal was effectively shelved in the Bill as passed by the Dáil in late May.