European stock edge higher as oil prices retreat from five-month peak

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. US stocks rose as retreating oil prices and a revenue beat good news from Oracle on revenue boosted sentiment. Photograph: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

European stocks ‌edged higher on Friday as oil prices retreated from a five-month peak, after a week in which accelerating inflation expectations and elevated bond yields dented ​sentiment and pushed the market towards its biggest weekly loss in two months.

Oil prices, however, fell more than 3 per cent after hitting their highest levels since mid-May earlier in ⁠the session.

Dublin

The Irish stock market ended the week in positive territory, buoyed by gains in banking and travel stocks.

Ryanair bounced back, gaining 0.7 per cent to finish the week at €22.62. Despite regaining some ground on Friday, the travel company recorded an overall loss of 2.1 per cent for the week, after a turbulent week that saw significant shareholder revolt at its annual general meeting over a pay deal for boss Michael O’Leary.

Irish Continental Group was flat on Friday following Thursday’s narrow approval of chief executive Eamonn Rothwell’s €1.2 billion management buyout bid for the group. Shares in the group were up 8.5 per cent for the week.

Among banks, AIB rose 1.7 per cent to end the day at €11.64, bringing its weekly gain to 1.4 per cent. Bank of Ireland was more muted on Friday, gaining 1.2 per cent to close at €20.37. That was a gain over the week of 1.7 per cent.

Glanbia shares dipped 2.4 per cent, while Glenveagh and Cairn also lost value on Friday.

London

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.4 per cent, but logged its biggest weekly loss ​since late July. The midcap FTSE 250 finished 0.4 per cent higher too and marked its sharpest weekly decline in more than four months.

Heavyweight banks rebounded after three sessions of declines, with HSBC and Barclays up 1.5 per cent ​and 1.9 per cent respectively.

Among the losing stocks, telecom company Gamma Communications fell 2.9 per cent after Dutch private equity firm Waterland ‌ended plans to team up with Giacom for a takeover offer.

Harbour Energy underperformed by 1.9 per cent after ​its biggest shareholder BASF reduced its stake.

Europe

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.5 per cent at 639.1 points, but logged its steepest weekly fall since early July.

The benchmark closed at a two-month low on Thursday after the European Central Bank raised interest ​rates and warned that inflation could remain higher for longer as energy prices surged amid the prolonged Middle East conflict.

France’s CAC 40 jumped 0.8 per cent, recovering after recent weakness as investors weighed a deteriorating growth outlook and concerns over the country’s public finances.

Among European sectors, telecommunications and banks led gains, rising 1.5 per cent each.

In stocks, FlatexDEGIRO ​fell 7.9 per cent after the German online broker said Hans-Hermann Lotter had resigned as chairman of its supervisory board with immediate effect.

New York

US stocks rose as retreating oil prices and good news from Oracle on revenue boosted sentiment in the face of a report that showed accelerating core consumer prices.

The S&P 500 Index and the Nasdaq 100 Index both jumped more than 1 per cent as of 11.45am in New York.

Dell Technologies shares soared after RBC Capital Markets started coverage on the company with an outperform rating, citing strong artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure demand. Microsoft’s plans to more than triple data centre capacity were also seen as a positive sign.

At the same time, unease about AI is mounting. Bridgewater co-chief investment officer Greg Jensen, an early investor in OpenAI and Anthropic, issued a dire warning on Friday.

“This is what it was like in February 2020,” he said, referencing the coronavirus pandemic’s early days. “Until the AI starts killing people, unfortunately, history would suggest we’re not going to do anything.” – Additional reporting: Reuters, Bloomberg