Energia announces price hike which will cost dual fuel customers €230 a year

Energia has become the latest electricity and gas supplier to roll out a price hike with the cost of its domestic gas to climb by almost 10 per cent while its electricity is going up by close to 5 per cent. Photograph: iStock

Energia has become the latest electricity and gas supplier to roll out a price hike with the cost of its domestic gas to climb by almost 10 per cent while its electricity is going up by close to 5 per cent.

The price increases will see the annual bills of dual fuel Energia customers climb by €230, the company, which has over 200,000 customers in the Republic, said and will come into effect from October 12th.

The news, which was widely anticipated, means all the big energy suppliers in the country have increased their prices since the start of the summer.

Energia’s electricity customers will see their bills climb by 4.73 per cent, which, Energia said would add €1.67 to the weekly costs or €87 when spread over a full year. . The electricity standing charge will increase by 5 per cent as well.

Its gas customers will be harder hit and face a 9.38 per cent increase which equates to an additional €2.74 per week or €142.50 a year. There will be no change to gas standing charges, Energia said.

It’s dual fuel customers are facing a 6.73 per cent increase to the average annual bill which equates to €4.41 per week or just under €230 a year.

[ Bord Gáis Energy announces price hike that will cost some customers over €300 a yearOpens in new window ]

“We are always reluctant to increase prices, with a firm focus on offering the best possible value to our customers,’ said Energia spokesman Gary Ryan.

“However, the ongoing global volatility of wholesale energy markets and increased network charges means that it is now necessary for us to make a price change across electricity, and our first increase to gas since 2022. We fully understand that any changes to pricing affects households. We would therefore encourage customers who are experiencing difficulties to engage with us for support.”

On Wednesday Bord Gáis Energy, the State’s largest supplier of gas announced that it was increasing the unit rate for gas by 10.6 per cent and its daily standing charge by 7 per cent from October 9th.

This will see the typical gas bill go up by 9.3 per cent or €140 a year based on average usage, according to the supplier.

Bord Gáis is also hiking the unit rate of its electricity by 9.1 per cent and its daily standing charge by 7.2 per cent, a move which will see the typical electricity bill will go up by 8.8 per cent or around €177 a year, based on average usage.

According to Bord Gáis Energy, a typical dual fuel household bill will increase by 9.1 per cent or €26.42 per month. That amounts to an annual increase of €317.

Electric Ireland announced price increases in May although it pointed out at the time that it held off on hiking its prices last year when other companies acted.

Yuno, Prepay Power, Flogas and, most recently, SSE Airtricity have also announced price increases in recent weeks with virtually all households set to be worse off by in excess of €200 a year as a result.