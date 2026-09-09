Cantor Fitzgerald Ireland shutters bond desk and IRFU plots Aviva Stadium hotel

The IRFU is seeking expressions of interest for a hotel and apartments scheme beside the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

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It wasn’t that long ago that Cantor Fitzgerald Ireland was the only local firm that was a primary dealer in Irish government bonds. But now it is closing its bond desk, Joe Brennan reports, in a notable move for the Irish financial services sector.

Social media platform X is facing an investigation over suspected breaches of the State’s online safety code. The commission’s investigation is the first under its online safety code. Any social media platform found to be in violation of the code faces fines of up to the higher of 10 per cent of relevant annual turnover or €20 million. Dominic Coyle has the details.

How hard is it to get a fridge delivered to your home? For John McManus it was not as straightforward as you might imagine. He details his experience in his column.

The Government’s personal investment accounts have been long trailed, but what if we’re too cautious to take advantage of them? Joanne Hunt looks at the issues at play in Money Matters.

Apple will unveil what is expected to be the biggest overhaul of its iPhone in nearly 20 years this evening. Ciara O’Brien goes through what is at stake for the tech giant.

The final wind-down of the National Asset Management Agency left a bill of almost €8 million in termination payments for staff this year. Ken Foxe reports.

A medical doctor, retired travel agent, taxi driver and a farmer are among the 20 parties involved in tax settlements with Revenue totalling €11.6 million between April and June this year. Stephen Conneely has the story.

The rate of apartment construction has not significantly surpassed levels observed in recent years, despite a number of policy measures enacted by the Government. As Killian Woods reports, Dublin City Council assistant chief executive Mick Mulhern, who heads the local authority’s housing division, told a conference in Dublin only half of apartment schemes granted permission in the city are proceeding to the development phase.

In Commercial Property, Ronald Quinlan reports that the IRFU is to seek expressions of interest for a partner to design, build, finance and operate a proposed hotel and apartment scheme, known as the Lansdowne Quarter, under a long-term ground lease, with the IRFU retaining the freehold interest in the site.

Also in Commercial Property, Ronald reports that private investors and family offices looking for an immediate return on their investment are expected to run the rule over the sale of a bespoke scheme of 17 newly completed apartments in Dublin 8.

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