Recruitment firm owing Revenue more than €4m among latest tax defaulters

Landlords, company directors and PAYE employees are among the people and companies that made the Revenue’s latest list of tax defaulters. Photograph: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie

A medical doctor, retired travel agent, taxi driver and a farmer are among the 20 parties involved in tax settlements with Revenue totalling €11.6 million between April and June this year.

Landlords, company directors and PAYE employees also made the Revenue’s latest list of tax defaulters.

The largest settlement fell on Allen Recruitment Consulting Limited, a recruitment agency in liquidation with an address on Pembroke Street Upper in Dublin 2 that primarily worked with multinational firms, particularly in the tech industry.

It made a settlement of €4.15 million to Revenue as a result of its “under-declaration” of tax and VAT, the document shows. Within this total sum was just under €2.5 million in unpaid tax, €1.1 million of interest and €620,000 in penalties. The entirety of this remains unpaid, Revenue said.

Provisional liquidators were appointed by the High Court in November after the business fell into difficulty. An expansion into seven countries across Europe proved unsuccessful and the money loaned to do so was unrecoverable, the court heard.

Recent filings from the company include a liquidator’s statement from August 17th that shows Allen Recruitment Consulting paid Revenue €50,628 between December 2025 and March 2026 for VAT refunds.

The second-largest settlement – at €1.73 million – was owed by Central Fusion Limited, a Belfast-based company that supplies catering and concession stands for events across Ireland and Britain.

It has an address on the Queen’s Road. The company owed some €820,000 in tax, €400,000 in interest and just over €500,000 in penalties to Revenue. A “compulsory liquidation” petition for the company has been lodged by the British tax authorities in a Belfast court, which is due to be heard next Thursday.

A printing services provider called 3:rock, which specialises in brand signage, owed Revenue €1.27 million for its under-declaration of tax and VAT. Established in 1993, it now has an address in the Clondalkin Industrial Estate.

Michelle Lawlor, a landlord with an address on Glasnevin Avenue in Dublin 11, owed Revenue €1.29 million and €107,000 of this settlement has been paid. The settlement was a result of a Revenue investigation case, the State tax body said, for an under-declaration of income tax.

The remaining 16 parties on the defaulters list owed more than €3 million between them, with settlements in their name ranging from €85,000 to €560,000.

Among them was Brian Harrison, a medical doctor with an address on Claremont Road in Dublin 18, who owed Revenue just over €100,000 for the under-declaration of income tax.

He established HiTech Health, which manufactures cell and gene therapies, more than a decade ago. Company filings for the financial year that ended on December 31st, 2024, show the remuneration shared between the companies two directors, Brian and Paula Harrison, was slightly under €180,000. The company reported €835,000 in profit that year.

David Ho, with an address in Saint Aidan’s Drive in Goatstown, Dublin 14, a retired travel agent who operated the Sino Irish Travel Club, which had an office on Morehampton Road in Donnybrook, Dublin 4, owed Revenue just under €500,000 for under-declaration of income tax. None of this has been repaid, Revenue said.

Landlord and taxi-driver Stephen Preston of Moyclare Park in Baldoyle, Dublin 13, owed €120,00 for non-declaration of VAT and under-declaration of income tax, while farmer Michael Corrigan of Kinnity in Birr, Co Offaly owed €161,000 for non-declaration of capital acquisition tax.

In a statement, Revenue said: “These published settlements reflect only a portion of all Revenue Compliance Interventions. In the three month period to 30 June 2026, a total of 18,648 Revenue Compliance Interventions were settled resulting in a total yield of €129,754,243.”