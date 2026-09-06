Brian Moloney: ‘I bought a car with my last few hundred pounds and had to sleep in it for two weeks’

Brian Moloney is the founder and chief executive of StormHarvester, a Belfast-headquartered AI company tackling pollution and flooding across wastewater networks.

Founded in 2017, the software company helps wastewater utilities predict and prevent flooding and pollution before they happen, protecting communities and reducing costs.

Its machine learning platform analyses data from thousands of sensors that detect faults across the sewer network and provide alerts so utilities can take action. The system detects issues such as sewer blockages and anomalies in sewage pumping station performance.

StormHarvester employs a team of 125 people across the UK, Australia and New Zealand, with active expansion into the US and Canada

What vision/light bulb moment prompted you to start-up in business?

When working in Australia in 2011, the seasonal flooding and the impact it had on communities was severe. I was struck by the lack of innovation in wastewater networks. Utility companies were sitting on a wealth of data but unable to translate this to actionable insight that would enable them to tackle issues like flooding.

What was your “back-to-the-wall” moment and how did you overcome it?

When I first arrived in Australia, having lost my job in the recession, I had next to nothing. I bought a car with my last few hundred pounds and had to sleep in it for two weeks. It was an uncertain time but thankfully once I secured employment as an engineer at a council in Queensland things picked up.

Describe your business model and what makes your business unique.

We focus on turning complex wastewater data into simple, actionable decisions. Our utility customers don’t need another system; they need to know what to do and when to act.

We have spent years understanding how these networks actually operate. That combination of domain expertise and technology allows us to solve real operational problems – not just build tools.

How much has your company invested in AI and how has it impacted on the performance of the business?

AI is central to what we do at StormHarvester. Our whole software platform is underpinned by machine learning. Rather than trying to retrofit AI to what we do, like other companies might do, our machine learning is intrinsically built into our product. We are also adopting AI at scale to speed up our workflows and optimise our operations.

What is your greatest business achievement to date?

The honest answer is outcome, not accolade. Last year, StormHarvester helped prevent more than 10,000 homes and businesses in the UK from flooding with sewage pollution. The early warnings our platform sends to utility customers enable them to take preventive action to protect the network.

What makes your company a good place to work?

We offer the fast-paced, high-reward environment of a rapidly scaling tech company, but with a deeply rewarding environmental mission.

We are taking Belfast-born innovation to the global stage, expanding internationally. With our origins as a start-up company, we’ve tried to retain that energy, and we approach every project with dynamism and agility, something often lost in larger organisations. Establishing an in-office work policy has driven a feeling of togetherness and reinforces the feeling of team output.

What is the most common mistake you see entrepreneurs make?

Falling in love with their product, which means they don’t pay enough attention to their customers’ real pain points. A lot of entrepreneurs underestimate just how vital it is to listen to their customers.

What is the single most important piece of advice you would offer to a less experienced entrepreneur?

Don’t be afraid to take risks. Your biggest opportunities can come from a place of uncertainty.