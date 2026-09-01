David beckham is appearing in a new ad campaign for Stella Artois tied into Netflix show The Gentlemen. Photograph: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

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Young people are always the group that is among the hardest hit when there is a downturn, and can be the last group to see a recovery once the economy improves. A new report shows that while youth unemployment has improved steadily in the years since the financial crash 15 years ago, younger people still face big problems when it comes to earning enough to get out from the parents’ home and live independently. Emmet Malone and Stephen Conneely report.

Irish manufacturing sector sentiment jumped to its highest level since January last month as factories dealt with a surge in new orders, AIB said, defying a “muted” and uncertain international demand environment stemming from the Iran war. Ian Curran has the story.

The Government gave more details of its long trailed savings scheme on Monday, although we’ll have to wait for the budget to get the full story. Killian Woods reports on what came out yesterday, while Cliff Taylor takes us through what we know so far about the scheme. Meanwhile Dominic Coyle reports on a survey showing huge interest in the mooted plans.

In Your Money, Dominic answers a reader question on whether using a neobank for savings could create issues for the executor of a will in the future.

The NTMA revamped Prize Bonds last month, and Fiona Reddan asks if those moves have made State investments more attractive than they have been in recent years.

Why is David Beckham on an ad for Stella Artois tied into a Netflix show that he doesn’t appear in? Bernice Harrison explains all, and what it tells us about the advertising landscape of today.

Cantillon looks at why a glowing report on Ireland’s housing sector won’t be good news for the Government and also what has changed in the labour market since 2000.

Today is John Ternus’s first day as chief executive of Apple. As Ciara O’Brien writes, he faces a bulging to-do list and a tough act to follow after years of success under Tim Cook.

Higher energy prices drove Irish inflation to 3.4 per cent in August, the highest level in three months. As Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports, the latest Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) indicated that energy prices increased by 4.3 per cent between July and August as ongoing uncertainty over the US-Iran conflict continued to keep oil prices high.

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