Bobby Healy: ‘One of the very few trillion-dollar-plus opportunities anywhere in the world that an Irish company has a genuine shot at winning’

Bobby Healy is the founder and chief executive of Manna Air Delivery. He began his career building video games for Nintendo but for the last seven years, he’s been building Manna Air Delivery – a last-mile drone-delivery company that designs, manufactures and operates its own autonomous aircraft, end-to-end and entirely in-house.

Manna’s self-described mission is to improve the world by making lightning-fast suburban deliveries affordable, green and safe.

Manna runs live commercial services across four markets: the United States, Ireland, the United Kingdom and Finland. They employ close to 200 people in Ireland and are venture-backed, with $110 million (€94 million) raised through their recent Series B.

What vision/lightbulb moment prompted you to start up in business?

For Manna, the insight was twofold: a road-based suburban delivery model that was visibly, fundamentally broken, set against the sheer scale of a robotic delivery market still in its infancy. It is one of the very few trillion-dollar-plus opportunities anywhere in the world that an Irish company has a genuine shot at winning.

Describe your business model and what makes your business unique.

Manna operates two complementary revenue streams. The first is a two-sided marketplace, where we charge both consumers and merchants per flight. The second is a B2B model, where we partner with aggregators like Uber, Just Eat and Deliveroo to replace their road-based deliveries with airborne ones.

What was your backs-to-the-wall moment and how did you overcome it?

Like any company building something genuinely new, we’ve worked through real challenges along the way, not least an evolving regulatory and planning landscape for a technology this novel.

We’re proud of how far the team has come.

What were the best and worst pieces of advice you received when starting out?

Best advice: “It will never work” (multitude of investors). Also, “go all in on USA”.

Worst advice: “It will never work.”

How will your market look in three years and where would you like your business to be?

We are targeting 2 million deliveries annualised by the end of 2026, and 100 million deliveries by 2030.

What are you doing to disrupt, innovate and improve the products or services you offer?

We’re transforming last-mile delivery, starting with food but extending well beyond it. Our roadmap includes medical supplies, defibrillators and everyday parcels, all-use cases that are commercially valuable and genuinely beneficial to society. Few technologies can claim to be both a better business model and a better outcome for the communities they serve. Air delivery is one of them.

How much has your company invested in AI and how has it impacted on the performance of the business?

AI is woven through everything we do, from writing code to project planning to day-to-day administration. Every Manna employee has unlimited access to frontier AI models and is actively encouraged to use them to the fullest. We don’t treat AI as a novelty. We treat it as core infrastructure, a genuine force multiplier that lets a lean team move at the pace of a much larger one.

What impact have US tariffs had on your business? How has this affected your view of the US as a place in which to invest?

US trade policy, and tariffs in particular, has been a real challenge for our operations there. We’ve responded head-on by building our US manufacturing muscle, aligning fully with “build in America” requirements for drones. In parallel, we’ve partnered with a US operator to sub-licence an air-cargo permit, which lets us operate squarely within the long-standing cabotage rules that govern foreign-controlled carriers