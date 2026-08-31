Developer calls for stricter land taxes and Vertiv reaps rewards of data centre boom

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A tax aimed at discouraging land hoarding was overhauled in recent years, with the responsibility for collecting the levy taken away from councils and given to Revenue, in a bid to stimulate more housing construction.

In its inaugural Homebuilding Horizons report, housing developer Glenveagh has called on the government to strengthen the Residential Zoned Land Tax (RZLT) and implement more long-planned measures to address land speculation. Killian Woods has the details.

Amid a boom in data centre investment by major tech firms including Meta and Alibaba, IT infrastructure manufacturer Vertiv confirmed plans in recent months to scale up its Irish presence to meet the demand.

New financial filings for the US multinational’s operation in Ireland have shown that ahead of that announcement, profits at its Irish unit more than doubled as sales of crucial parts for data centres surged.

In his weekly personal finance column, Dominic Coyle answers a question from a commercial landlord who faces a PRSI charge on their income, despite being in receipt of the State contributory pension.

A special report on UniCredit’s attempted takeover of Commerzbank details how Germany’s fight against a deal has faded, paving the way for an arrangement that would create a bank with more than €1.3 trillion in assets across two of the euro zone’s largest economies.

In his column, economist John FitzGerald writes about falling birth rates and why men doing more of the housework could help reverse the trend.

Pilita Clark writes about a recent lunchtime outing, which demonstrated to her that men and women form very different types of workplace relationships, and that women’s tendency to develop deeper friendships may not always be to their advantage.

In an opinion piece, Sherry FitzGerald chief executive Marian Finnegan argues the housing policy debate does not need an ever-expanding list of housing incentives; instead, it requires more discipline, less noise and better-targeted measures.

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