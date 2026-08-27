Tourist numbers up 13% in 2026 as British and European visits rebound

Overall, the CSO said 676,300 foreign visitors completed a trip to Ireland in July 2026. Photograph: Getty Images

Some 3.9 million foreign tourists have visited Ireland so far this year, an increase of 13 per cent year-on-year, as the number of British and European visitors to the Republic rebounded after a down year in 2025, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) said on Thursday.

The statistics agency’s latest inbound tourism figures also suggest that the Iran war and its impact on global inflation have failed to dent US tourists’ appetite for the Republic as a holiday destination.

Last month, some 174,900 US residents visited Ireland, up more than 6 per cent from July 2025. This means that in the seven months to the end of July, 775,400 visits from the US have been recorded, compared to 720,100 over the same period in 2025, an increase of 7.6 per cent.

US visitors remain the second most important cohort for the Irish tourism industry, accounting for almost 20 per cent of total visitors so far this year.

Meanwhile, Britain continues to account for the largest share of visitors overall. The CSO data indicates that more than 37 per cent of visitors to the Republic, about 1.5 million people, came from Britain.

The number of people visiting from England, Scotland and Wales has increased in each of the first seven months of the year compared with the same months last year, according to the figures.

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It follows a period last year in which the number of British residents travelling to Ireland declined amid economic uncertainty in Britain following the introduction of US president Donald Trump’s international tariff regime.

The number of visitors arriving in Ireland from Europe has also increased so far this year after a down year in 2025.

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Overall, the CSO said 676,300 foreign visitors completed a trip to Ireland in July 2026, an increase of 5 per cent when compared with July 2025 and up 3 per cent compared with July 2024.

It estimates that 3.9 million visits by foreign residents to the Republic have been completed in 2026 so far, up 14 per cent compared with the first seven months of last year, and largely flat compared with 2024.

Foreign visitors are estimated to have spent some €681 million here last month, up 5 per cent from July 2025.