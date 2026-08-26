Business

Meta to pay up to $16.7bn to settle children’s social media harm case

Case relating to alleged failures of child protection was getting under way in California

Meta has agreed to pay up to $16.68 billion (€14.46 billion) to settle its blockbuster legal battle with more than two dozen US states over alleged failures of child protection and social media addiction. Photograph: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
Meta has agreed to pay up to $16.68 billion (€14.46 billion) to settle its blockbuster legal battle with more than two dozen US states over alleged failures of child protection and social media addiction. Photograph: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
Tim Bradshaw
Wed Aug 26 2026 - 14:431 MIN READ

Meta has agreed to pay up to $16.68 billion (€14.46 billion) to settle its blockbuster legal battle with more than two dozen US states over alleged failures of child protection and social media addiction, just as the case was getting under way in a California courtroom.

The parent of Facebook and Instagram has agreed to pay a maximum of $16.68bn to 29 states, according to filings on Wednesday. Meta has previously estimated that losing the case could have cost it hundreds of billions of dollars.

The social media company is facing a wave of similar cases, all of which contend that Big Tech platforms cause personal injury by developing deliberately addictive products.

As part of the settlement, Meta has agreed to impose default daily limits and night-time blocks for teenage users of its social media apps, bolster its age-assurance systems to prevent children from accessing inappropriate content, and provide extra tools for parents and guardians.

READ MORE

Bossing the bond market never works

Galway office of US tech giant offers buyer 9.52% yield at €8.5m guide price

Bessent battles the bond markets and saving up for college costs

Interpath extends lease with Iput for Dublin docklands office

The agreement does not include an admission of wrongdoing by Meta.

Meta shares rose 4 per cent in premarket trading on Wednesday. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2026

More to follow . ..

  • From maternity leave to remote working: Submit your work-related questions here

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning