Harvey Nichols to shut Dundrum store after Frasers fails to reach deal on rescue

Harvey Nichols Dundrum store will close next month after the failure to agree a rescue plan. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Harvey Nichols will close its Dundrum Town Centre outlet in early September, staff at the store have been informed.

Earlier this month, the High Court appointed Grant Thornton as provisional liquidators of the insolvent store, which was part of a UK group acquired by Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group this month.

A statement from Grant Thornton on Wednesday confirmed that staff at the store have now been told the outlet will close on September 13th after it was unable to reach an agreement with Dundrum Town Centre to continue trading.

“As a result, the store is expected to cease trading on or around September 13th, 2026.

“We recognise that this is difficult news for employees, customers and other stakeholders. Representatives of the joint provisional liquidators (or Grant Thornton) will be on site to meet with employees, answer questions and provide support during this period.

“Our immediate focus is on supporting staff through this process and ensuring an orderly wind-down of operations.”

On August 13th, the High Court was told the Dublin store, which has 33 staff and was part of the Harvey Nichols group in the UK, was unable to pay its debts and was insolvent.

The store, which has been loss-making for several years, has faced difficult trading conditions since the pandemic and was no longer being financially supported by its UK parent group. Since 2021, net liabilities faced by the Irish business have risen from €19.4 million to €28.2 million.

John Boland and Nicholas O’Dwyer of Grant Thornton were appointed as joint liquidators of the store, which had an annual rent bill of almost €1.1 million.

The sole director of the trading entity behind the store, Julia Goddard, said there was no buyer for the company and the board had decided it was in its best interests to enter a winding-up process.

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Goddard said if no buyer could be found for the Dundrum company, the joint liquidators would be best placed to implement an orderly cessation of trading and secure the assets of the company.

The decision to close the store has come following the purchase of the troubled luxury department store group Harvey Nichols by Ashley’s Frasers Group, which said it planned a “significant restructuring” of the 200-year-old business.

The Harvey Nichols parent, which has more than 1,000 staff, was acquired through what is known as a prepack administration process in the UK. It controlled six stores, including Harvey Nichols’ flagship store in Knightsbridge, London.