Eir bounces back in second quarter after cost of finance hit profits early in 2026

Revenues at Eir rose in the second quarter of the year as the company expanded its customer base. Photograph: Maxwells

Revenues at Eir rose in the second quarter of the year as the company expanded its customer base. The telecommunications group said underlying revenue rose by 6 per cent or €19 million over the period, to €336 million.

That brought revenue for the first six months of the year to €652 million, a rise of 3 per cent year-on-year.

But voice traffic revenue is in decline with the gains due to an increase in data service revenue, the company said.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) were €169 million in the second quarter, up €9 million year-on-year, while pretax profit was €36 million, up €7 million from 2025.

The quarterly figures showed an uplift in Eir’s fortunes from the first quarter of the year, when profits dipped 45 per cent and the cost of finance doubled.

Over the first six months of the year, pretax profit fell to €56 million from €61 million in the first half of 2025. Group adjusted ebidta came in at €319 million, increasing by €8 million year-on-year. Eir said an increase of €18 million relating to cost of sales was partly offset by a €4 million decrease in operating costs.

Operating costs were flat year-on-year at €101 million over the three months to the end of June.

“Our performance in the second quarter of 2026 was in line with expectations,” said chief financial officer Stephen Tighe. “Our solid commercial momentum is now delivering organic revenue growth on a consistent basis.”

Fixed line revenue was €477 million for the first half of the year, up 2 per cent or €9 million year on year.

Mobile revenue rose 8 per cent over the same period to €195 million, as roaming revenues rose 17 per cent and billed revenue increased 9 per cent. That was offset by a 7 per cent decline in prepay revenue.

Eir saw growth across its business units. The company’s billed mobile customer numbers rose 7 per cent in the second quarter to 1,337,000. That brings the total proportion of the mobile base on bill pay to 83 per cent. In total, Eir has 1.6 million mobile customers, a rise of 5 per cent.

The group’s total fibre broadband base rose 1 per cent to 899,000 customers. Eir said more than 1.5 million premises can connect to fibre to the home across Ireland, a rise of 9 per cent year on year.

The number of households using the Eir TV service now stands at 118,000, a 6 per cent rise year on year.

Chief executive Oliver Loomes said it was a solid quarter for the company.

“These results reflect the strength of our strategy, the commitment of our people and the essential role eir plays in connecting Ireland,” he said.

“Our networks are a vital part of Ireland’s national infrastructure and an important foundation for the country’s future competitiveness. By connecting people, communities and businesses across the country, eir will continue to play a central role in building a better connected Ireland.”