Apple’s Irish operation accounted for two-fifths of $43bn global tax payments last year

Apple’s Irish operation accounted for almost two-fifths of the company’s total global tax payments last year, a new filing by the tech giant under new European Union disclosure rules has shown.

The company paid $17.1 billion (€14.6 billion) tax last year in Ireland, which represented the 39 per cent of its $43.2 billion of tax payments in the year that ended September 2025.

Apple has disclosed the figures related to its Irish operation under a new European Union country-by-country reporting directive that has mandated multinationals with global revenues of more than €750 million to disclose specific financial data, including how much tax was paid in EU states and their pretax profits.

The document filed on the company’s website said it paid $17.6 billion of tax across 22 countries, including many European Union member states, Vietnam, Russia and Turkey.

It added a further $25.6 billion of taxes were paid in all other jurisdictions, which would include the US. The company’s annual report said Apple’s federal income tax charge in the US in the same year was $11.5 billion (€9.8 billion).

A note in the new filing said Apple’s accrued income tax charge of $4.8 billion in the year in Ireland was lower than its actual Irish tax payments “primarily due to the release of escrowed funds to Ireland” that related to the European Commission’s ruling in 2016 that the State gave Apple €13 billion in illegal state aid.

The filings suggest that, based on Apple’s accrued income tax charge of $4.8 billion in the year, the vast majority of the tax payments in the year were linked to the state aid ruling.

The new EU disclosure rules only came into force for earnings from 2024 onwards, with Apple the latest large multinational to file its return.

The document showed Apple, which said it has 5,575 staff in Ireland, recorded revenues here of $213.6 billion in the latest fiscal year and a pretax profit of $34.6 billion. At the end of September 2025, accumulated earnings at its eight Irish units were $49.7 billion.

Apple’s other European operations, including Germany and France recorded far more modest revenue and profit figures in the year.

The German unit reported sales of $2.7 billion, profits of $208.6 million, and a tax payment of $153.5 million, while the French office reported $1.6 billion of revenue, profits of $166.3 million and a tax payment of $63.4 million.

The data published by Apple has underlined the importance of the company to Irish corporation tax receipts, which rose 17 per cent to €32.9 billion in 2025.

Apple was already understood to be among the top three taxpayers in the State alongside Eli Lilly and Microsoft, with their collective contributions comprising almost half of the Republic’s corporation tax returns.

Last month, Microsoft disclosed its Irish operations paid tax of $5.6 billion (€4.9 billion) last year, almost a fifth of total global taxes it paid in the year. Weight loss drug giant Eli Lilly said it paid a $6.6 billion Irish corporation tax bill in 2025.

US multinationals’ tax payments in Ireland have previously been singled out for criticism by US president Donald Trump, who has committed through his “America first” policy to push companies to pay these taxes domestically.