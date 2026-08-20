Business

JD Sports cuts profit outlook as US sales slump

Second-quarter sales see steeper decline

JD Sports Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire
JD Sports Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire
Thu Aug 20 2026 - 09:121 MIN READ

Sportswear retailer JD Sports on Thursday lowered its profit outlook ‌as it reported a steeper decline in second-quarter underlying sales, particularly in its ​key North American market.

FTSE 100-listed JD, which makes about 40 per cent of its sales in North America, said group like-for-like sales fell ​3.1 per cent in the 13 weeks to August 1st, having fallen 2.5 per cent in ⁠its first quarter.

They were down 6.8 per cent in North ‌America ‌and ​2.7 pr cent lower in Europe, but rose 0.8 per cent in the UK and 1.4 per cent in Asia ⁠Pacific.

JD said its ​performance in North America ​reflected weaker core consumer sentiment, a slower quarter for high-heat ‌footwear products, and deferred ‘back-to-school’ demand ​from July into the first half of August.

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The group is ⁠now forecasting a ⁠full-year 2026/27 ​profit before tax and adjusting items of £700 million to £800 million ($952 million-$1.09 billion).

That compares to previous guidance of £750 million to £850 million and £852 million made in 2025/26.

Prior to Thursday’s update analysts were on average forecasting £781 million.

Shares in JD have lost about a quarter ‌of their ⁠value over the last two years, reflecting pressure on its core younger and less affluent customer base, ‌a market driven by promotions and a lack of innovation from Nike, ​which is resetting its business and accounts ​for about 45 per cent of JD sales. - Reuters

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