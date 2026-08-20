JD Sports cuts profit outlook as US sales slump

Sportswear retailer JD Sports on Thursday lowered its profit outlook as it reported a steeper decline in second-quarter underlying sales, particularly in its key North American market.
FTSE 100-listed JD, which makes about 40 per cent of its sales in North America, said group like-for-like sales fell 3.1 per cent in the 13 weeks to August 1st, having fallen 2.5 per cent in its first quarter.
They were down 6.8 per cent in North America and 2.7 pr cent lower in Europe, but rose 0.8 per cent in the UK and 1.4 per cent in Asia Pacific.
JD said its performance in North America reflected weaker core consumer sentiment, a slower quarter for high-heat footwear products, and deferred ‘back-to-school’ demand from July into the first half of August.
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The group is now forecasting a full-year 2026/27 profit before tax and adjusting items of £700 million to £800 million ($952 million-$1.09 billion).
That compares to previous guidance of £750 million to £850 million and £852 million made in 2025/26.
Prior to Thursday’s update analysts were on average forecasting £781 million.
Shares in JD have lost about a quarter of their value over the last two years, reflecting pressure on its core younger and less affluent customer base, a market driven by promotions and a lack of innovation from Nike, which is resetting its business and accounts for about 45 per cent of JD sales. - Reuters