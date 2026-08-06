Sligo Park and Mespil hotels pay €5.2m in dividends to family owners

The Mespil Hotel in Dublin paid a dividend of €2.2m to its family owners. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill / The Irish Times

The group behind the Sligo Park Hotel and the Mespil Hotel in Dublin 4 paid out just under €5.2 million in combined dividends last year to the Kidney family that owns the properties, new company filings reveal.

Some €2.2 million of the combined payout originates from operations at the Mespil Hotel, while €3 million comes from the Sligo Park Hotel.

Turnover generated by both hotels in the 12 months to the end of September 2025 increased by 5.3 per cent to €25.3 million.

The pretax profit made by the group rose by 12.7 per cent to €5.85 million.

The director’s report states that “trading for the year was satisfactory”.

They added that results are “affected by trading conditions within the hospitality sector, including levels of consumer demand, tourism trends and seasonal fluctuations”.

“The group is also exposed to increases in operation costs, including payroll, energy and food costs, together with challenges in recruiting and retaining suitably skilled staff.”

The Dublin-registered Lee Hotel group has eight directors across its two hotels, six of whom sit on both boards.

At least four of them come from the Kidney family, “who have been involved in the hotel business in Ireland for almost 100 years”, according to the Mespil Hotel’s brochure.

The group paid the directors of the Mespil €592,500 between the seven of them, while the Sligo Park Hotel paid its seven directors €386,050 last year.

While the Mespil directors saw a 27.2 per cent cut in remuneration from €816,663 in 2024, the Sligo Park gave an 11.2 per cent rise in payment from €327,156 last year.

The Mespil employed 250 people on average last year, 237 of whom worked in operations, with only eight in sales and five in administration roles. It paid a total of €7.9 million in wages and salaries last year, resulting in an average annual pay of €31,647.

The Sligo Park Hotel employed 126 people, 120 of whom worked in operations, four in sales and two in administration. It paid €3.4 million in wages and salaries last year, resulting in an average annual pay of €27,346.

By September 2025 the group held a combined €2.5 million in cash reserves, some 88 per cent of which came from the Mespil property.