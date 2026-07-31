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OpenAI’s Irish boss meets church leader on future of AI

Meeting follows Pope Leo’s decision to focus on AI and its impact on humanity in first encyclical

Archbishop Eamon Martin and Emma Redmon, Ireland head of Open AI, at St Patrick's Cathedral, Armagh
Archbishop Eamon Martin and Emma Redmon, Ireland head of Open AI, at St Patrick's Cathedral, Armagh
Fri Jul 31 2026 - 05:002 MIN READ

Emma Redmond, the head of OpenAI’s Irish business, met the Primate of All Ireland, Archbishop Eamon Martin, this week in the wake of Pope Leo’s first papal encyclical on the subject of artificial intelligence (AI).

Archbishop Martin had invited leaders in public life, technology and business, among other areas to consider the impact of AI on humanity in the wake of the Pope’s publication in May.

Pope Leo called for AI to be “disarmed” through robust regulation and limits on its use for warfare, as he warned of the dangers of a technological revolution driven by “the idolatry of profit”.

He said “opaque algorithms”, controlled by powerful private companies, threaten “new forms of dehumanisation” and said there was need for urgent action to limit its negative impact.

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Redmond, who travelled to the archbishop’s residence in Armagh, said after the meeting that she welcomed his engagement on the issue “and his reflection on how AI can serve human dignity and the common good”.

“We believe AI should expand people’s capabilities, not replace human judgment about what matters,” she said.

“Discussions like these are an important part of ensuring the development of AI is informed by a broad and inclusive range of perspectives and always focused on serving people and society.”

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Archbishop Martin said he was grateful the OpenAI executive had agreed to meet “at this time when humanity stands at a ‘historic crossroads’.”

He said the discussions had been fruitful “especially in the context of the onus and responsibilities held by governments, companies and citizens in the ethical shaping of artificial intelligence on the island of Ireland, and universally”.

“We agree that the common good of humanity can best be served by defending the dignity of workers and of every human person, especially the most vulnerable among us,” Archbishop Martin said.

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