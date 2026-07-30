Business

CRH tops quarterly earnings estimates as it aims to seal biggest deal by year end

Total revenues expand 6% on the year

CRH chief executive Jim Mintern. The company reported a better-than-expected 7 per cent increase in earnings in the second quarter of the year. Photograph: Eddie Keogh/Imagination
CRH chief executive Jim Mintern. The company reported a better-than-expected 7 per cent increase in earnings in the second quarter of the year. Photograph: Eddie Keogh/Imagination
Joe Brennan
Thu Jul 30 2026 - 14:311 MIN READ

CRH reported a better-than-expected 7 per cent increase in earnings in the second quarter of the year and reiterated its full-year forecasts as the building materials and services giant focuses on completing its biggest-ever deal by the end of the year.

The Dublin-based group said on Thursday its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose to $2.63 billion (€2.29 billion), what topped the consensus call among analysts for a result of $2.59 billion.

Total revenues expanded 6 per cent on the year to $10.88 billion, driven by positive pricing momentum, good underlying demand, and contributions from acquisitions.

“Notwithstanding current geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties, we remain encouraged by the underlying demand across our key markets and are pleased to reaffirm our guidance,” said chief executive Jim Mintern.

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CRH expects full-year net income of $3.9 billion to $4.1 billion in 2026, up from $3.8 billion in 2025. It predicts that that Ebitda will rise to between $8.1 billion and $8.5 billion, compared to $7.7 billion last year.

The group, which quit the Irish stock market in 2023 as it moved its main listing to New York, agreed last month to buy US peer Arcosa in a deal worth $8.5 billion. The transaction is the largest of more than 1,200 deals that CRH, which was formed in 1970 through the merger of Cement Limited and Roadstone Limited, that the group has carried out in its history.

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Joe Brennan

Joe Brennan

Joe Brennan is Markets Correspondent of The Irish Times
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