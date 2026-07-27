Stocks waver as chip sell-off offsets US-Iran peace hopes

US bond yields dropped after the US and Iran paused strikes over the weekend. Photograph: ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images

Stocks were mixed on Monday while oil prices tumbled ‌and US bond yields dropped after the US and Iran paused strikes over the weekend, halting two weeks of attacks.

The news raised hopes of a diplomatic solution that would de-escalate the conflict and allow ​shipping to resume through the Strait of Hormuz. Investors remained cautious, however, as tensions remain high and rout in chipmakers sent stocks the other way.

The cost of protecting Nvidia’s debt against default surged on a fresh round of AI infrastructure deals potentially topping $750 billion while ASML Holding tumbled on a report that a Chinese state-backed firm is producing chipmaking machines that could threaten its sales.

Dublin

Ryanair led a positive charge in Dublin’s Iseq index. After posting losses last week linked to the spike in oil prices, the budget airline saw its share price rise by 1 per cent to €24.57. AIB also led the index up, increasing by 1 per cent to €10.92 while rival Bank of Ireland traded flat. Insulation maker Kingspan fared less well, dropping marginally amid mixed economic news in the US, one of its biggest markets.

Europe

European stocks were muted as ASML Holding‘s slump weighed on the technology sector, offsetting gains in retail and media shares.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was little changed at the close, after rising as much as 0.9 per cent in earlier trading. ASML fell 8.5 per cent on a report that a Chinese state-backed firm has begun producing chipmaking machines that could threaten its sales.

The media and retail sectors were among the day’s best performers, while TUI and Deutsche Lufthansa lifted travel shares. Energy stocks led losses, weighed down by sector heavyweights such as TotalEnergies and Shell.

In other individual stocks, German software firm SAP rose 7.9 per cent, extending gains after last week’s upbeat earnings report.

London

The FTSE 100 closed higher in London on Monday as investors welcomed a temporary pause in hostilities between the US and Iran, which helped drive the oil price sharply lower.

The FTSE 100 index closed up 45.52 points, 0.4 per cent, at 10,781.75.

In the Middle East, the US held fire at the weekend after 13 days of attacks on sites in Iran, and Donald Trump’s UN envoy said the US president was “giving talks some space”.

Tehran said in turn it would stop its retaliatory attacks on regional neighbours, handing Gulf shipping and the oil industry a respite.

Vodafone led the FTSE 100 gainers, up 4.8 per cent, as it raised its full-year earnings guidance.

The telecommunications firm expects an annual adjusted Ebitda after leases between €13 billion and €13.3 billion, lifted from €11.9 billion and €12.2 billion before.

On an organic basis, service revenue climbed 5.2 per cent with growth in all segments. Deutsche Bank said this came in higher than consensus expectations in all markets except Turkey.

AstraZeneca rose 1.7 per cent as it reported second quarter revenue in line with consensus, but earnings above forecast.

New York

Wall Street’s ‌main indexes were mixed on Monday as investors remained wary of volatility in the Middle East despite a U.S.-Iran de-escalation, while awaiting guidance from major technology companies in what ​could prove to be a “make-or-break” week.

Four of Wall Street’s “Magnificent Seven” companies Microsoft, Amazon, Meta and Apple are set to report earnings later in the week, which will determine if the years-long AI rally has further room to run.

Microsoft added 2.3 per cent, Apple and Meta were up about 1 per cent, while Amazon was flat.

“This is a make-or-break week ​for technology,” said Christian Fromhertz, chief executive at The Tribeca Trade Group.

US stocks ended a rough ‌week ‌on ​Friday after negative cash-flow reports from Alphabet and Tesla added to concerns about debt-fuelled corporate spending.

Additional reporting Bloomberg and Reuters