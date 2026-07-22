Stripe tees up deal with Ryder Cup for Adare Manor and Hazeltine events

Rory McIlroy of Europe celebrating with fans after its 15-13 win over America at the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage State Park Golf Course in New York. Stripe has agreed a deal to provide payments systems at the next two Ryder Cup events. Photograph: Maddie Meyer/PGA of America/PGA of America via Getty Images

Irish founded payments company Stripe has signed a deal with the Ryder Cup that will see the fintech deepen its existing ties with the golf tournament.

The company said it was becoming a worldwide partner for the 2027 and 2029 tournaments, providing payments not only for online ticketing but also for food, beverages and merchandise on site at the event.

The biennial competition will be held in Adare Manor, Limerick, next year, marking its 100th anniversary. In 2029, it moves to Hazeltine National Golf Club in Minnesota.

“An event like the Ryder Cup—hundreds of thousands of fans with payments running across ticketing, food and beverage, and merchandise—is exactly the kind of scale Stripe operates at every day,” said Conor McNamara, Stripe’s chief revenue officer for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

“We’re proud to become a worldwide partner and to power the full fan journey, from buying tickets at home, to spending at the golf course.”

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Stripe already provides online payments for the Ryder Cup, but the on-site payments will be handled through Stripe Terminal, the point-of-sale product it introduced in 2018.

“The ticketing, merchandise and catering operations are significant, with over 70,000-square-feet of merchandise space alone at the 2025 match in New York,” said Guy Kinnings, chief executive at the European Tour group. “Stripe’s technology platforms will help us to deliver a cashless experience in Ireland with increased speed and convenience for our fans around the world.”