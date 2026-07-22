Business

Stripe tees up deal with Ryder Cup for Adare Manor and Hazeltine events

Stripe will provide payments for online ticketing and for food, beverages and merchandise on site at the events

Rory McIlroy of Europe celebrating with fans after its 15-13 win over America at the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage State Park Golf Course in New York. Stripe has agreed a deal to provide payments systems at the next two Ryder Cup events. Photograph: Maddie Meyer/PGA of America/PGA of America via Getty Images
Rory McIlroy of Europe celebrating with fans after its 15-13 win over America at the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage State Park Golf Course in New York. Stripe has agreed a deal to provide payments systems at the next two Ryder Cup events. Photograph: Maddie Meyer/PGA of America/PGA of America via Getty Images
Ciara O'Brien
Wed Jul 22 2026 - 11:001 MIN READ

Irish founded payments company Stripe has signed a deal with the Ryder Cup that will see the fintech deepen its existing ties with the golf tournament.

The company said it was becoming a worldwide partner for the 2027 and 2029 tournaments, providing payments not only for online ticketing but also for food, beverages and merchandise on site at the event.

The biennial competition will be held in Adare Manor, Limerick, next year, marking its 100th anniversary. In 2029, it moves to Hazeltine National Golf Club in Minnesota.

“An event like the Ryder Cup—hundreds of thousands of fans with payments running across ticketing, food and beverage, and merchandise—is exactly the kind of scale Stripe operates at every day,” said Conor McNamara, Stripe’s chief revenue officer for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

READ MORE

Bawag to self-fund PTSB deal and families face cost of living squeeze

The factory on the front line of Europe’s economic battle with China

Don’t sell to Bawag, advisory firm urges PTSB shareholders

Will our daughter be stuck with a tax bill and no way to pay it under a right of residence?

“We’re proud to become a worldwide partner and to power the full fan journey, from buying tickets at home, to spending at the golf course.”

Inside the 66,000-ton Ryder Cup Cruise taking affluent golf fans to Adare ]

Stripe already provides online payments for the Ryder Cup, but the on-site payments will be handled through Stripe Terminal, the point-of-sale product it introduced in 2018.

“The ticketing, merchandise and catering operations are significant, with over 70,000-square-feet of merchandise space alone at the 2025 match in New York,” said Guy Kinnings, chief executive at the European Tour group. “Stripe’s technology platforms will help us to deliver a cashless experience in Ireland with increased speed and convenience for our fans around the world.”

  • From maternity leave to remote working: Submit your work-related questions here

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

Ciara O'Brien

Ciara O'Brien

Ciara O'Brien is an Irish Times business and technology journalist
Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning