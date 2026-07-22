Business

Greencore raises profit forecasts as sandwich supplier gains sales momentum after merger

Group expects to deliver ‘cost synergy’ of around £15m from Bakkavor deal this year

Group chief executive Dalton Phillips said he has been “encouraged by what the larger business is starting to achieve”. Photograph: Electric Egg Ltd
Group chief executive Dalton Phillips said he has been “encouraged by what the larger business is starting to achieve”. Photograph: Electric Egg Ltd
Ian Curran
Wed Jul 22 2026 - 07:252 MIN READ

Greencore has raised its full-year operating profit forecasts and said it remains on track to “drive value” from its takeover of rival British convenience food group Bakkavor earlier this year.

In a trading update this morning, the London-listed ready-made sandwich supplier said revenues increased by 3.2 per cent in its third financial quarter to more than £1.02 billion (€1.19 billion) compared with the same period last year.

Shares in Dublin-headquartered Greencore, which are down by more than 9 per cent this year, fell in May after it reported a £13.4 million group operating loss in the first half of its financial year. This was largely attributable to one-off costs related to its £1.2 billion (€1.4 billion) acquisition of Bakkavor, it said at the time.

It also reported a 1.3 per cent drop in sales volumes from the Bakkavor side of the business in its first 10 weeks of ownership by the Irish group.

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On Wednesday, Greencore said manufactured convenience food sales volumes increased by 0.7 per cent in the 13 weeks to the end of June. This was ahead of the broader grocery market, and was supported by the “broader portfolio of the enlarged” business, with the legacy Greencore element up 0.3 per cent and the Bakkavor side up 1 per cent.

The group now expects full-year adjusted operating profits of between £234 million and £242 million, ahead of market expectations.

Greencore said it remains “confident” in its “ability to drive value from the Bakkavor acquisition”. It now expects to deliver “cost synergy” of around £15 million this year, it said.

Group chief executive Dalton Phillips said he has been “encouraged by what the larger business is starting to achieve”.

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Ian Curran

Ian Curran

Ian Curran is a Business reporter with The Irish Times
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