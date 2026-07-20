Business

Maurice Regan’s High Court action against John Magnier transferred to competition list

Dispute centres on allegation of breaching of competition law

A High Court legal action by US-based construction magnate Maurice Regan’s stud farm against billionaire John Magnier and his stud for allegedly breaching competition law has been transferred to the competition list of the Commercial Court division. Photograph: Collins Courts
A High Court legal action by US-based construction magnate Maurice Regan’s stud farm against billionaire John Magnier and his stud for allegedly breaching competition law has been transferred to the competition list of the Commercial Court division. Photograph: Collins Courts
Mon Jul 20 2026 - 15:441 MIN READ

A High Court legal action by US-based construction magnate Maurice Regan’s stud farm against billionaire John Magnier and his stud for allegedly breaching competition law has been transferred to the competition list of the Commercial Court division.

Regan’s Newtown Anner Stud Farm Ltd, Clonmel, Co Tipperary, claims Magnier and a number of other parties have employed anticompetitive practices and abuse of a dominant position in the market by barring Newtown from using a local equine hospital as well as Coolmore itself.

Along with Magnier, Newtown Anner has also sued his son MV Magnier, Linley Investments trading as Coolmore/Castlehyde and Associated Stud Farms, Trans European Transport Ltd, along withCoolmore executives Michael Ryan, William Macksey, Jerome Case, Paul Shanahan and David Wachman.

Also sued are O’Byrne & Halley Veterinary Surgeons Ltd, Fethard Surgical Ltd and Equine Diagnostic Laboratory Ltd.

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The plaintiff seeks a declaration prohibiting Magnier and Coolmore from instructing, directing, inducing, threatening or otherwise causing any third party including the Fethard Equine Hospital from ceasing or disrupting services to it.

The defendants have denied the claims.

On Monday, the case was briefly mentioned before Judge Eileen Roberts in the Commercial Court when Martin Hayden, counsel for Newtown Anner, said the case should be in the competition list. The judge agreed to counsel’s request to transfer the case to that list.

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