Center Parcs in Longford sees profits rise to €16.5 million in 2026

Center Parcs holiday resort in Longford is taking in €2m each week. Photograph: Ronan McGreevy

Center Parcs in Longford takes in approximately two million euro in revenue each week, with customers paying an average of €329.72 a night for accommodation, according to its latest accounts.

The company broke its own record by collecting €105.5 million in revenue over its latest financial year, a jump from the €101 million recorded to the end of April last year.

This means their total revenue to date since opening in 2019 lies just short of half a billion euro.

Pretax profits recorded over the last 12-month financial period reached €17.4 million before tax, up €6.3 million on the €11.1 million profits recorded last year.

Reduced payable tax due to marginal declines in Center Parcs’ profits last year meant the short break holiday village in Longford paid half the tax they did last year on their profits.

This meant that profits after tax in 2026 reached €16.5 million, nearly double the post-tax profits of €9.3 million recorded in 2025.

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Of this revenue, income from accommodation accounted for more than half of the figure at €58.9 million, while revenue from on-site spending made up the remaining €46.6 million.

“The increase in post-tax profit to €16.5 million was driven by a combination of factors, such as increased operating profit, lower net interest costs, reflecting reductions in Euribor interest rates (average European banks lending rate),” said a spokeswoman from Center Parcs.

“Lower movements in financial derivatives and a reduced tax charge also contributed to the year-on-year increase in post-tax profit,” she added.

The resort’s occupancy rates also continued to climb in 2026. A 99 per cent occupancy rate was recorded over the last 12 months to April, a jump from the already high rate of 97.6 per cent in 2025.

This corresponded with a boost in spending on staff, which came in at €30.1 million in 2026.

“We are pleased with our performance during the 2025/26 financial year, with revenue increasing to €105.5 million,” said a spokeswoman from Center Parcs, “reflecting the continued popularity of Center Parcs Longford Forest and increasing demand from families seeking a premium short break in Ireland, with the village achieving a 99 per cent occupancy rate and 61 per cent of guests returning for repeat visits”.

“During the year, the group also completed a financing exercise to support its ongoing investment programme, including the expansion of the village, with an additional 83 lodges scheduled to come online later in the year,” she added.

Center Parcs opened their short-term holiday village in Longford in 2019, an extension modelled on their existing sites across the UK at Sherwood Forest, Elveden Forest, Longleat Forest, Whinfell Forest and Woburn Forest.

In early 2024, Center Parcs Ireland acquired planning permission for the development of a further 198 new accommodation units, the construction of which is still ongoing. Their completion will bring the total capacity of the resort to approximately 3,500 residents.

In 2025, the average cost of a night in Center Parcs Ireland came in at €310.81. At the end of the 2026 financial year, this figure stood at €329.72, an increase of six per cent.

The resort’s non-current borrowing ballooned to €381.2 million in 2026, up from €264.2 million in 2025. However, the interest payments on its borrowing were down by five million in 2026 to €17.1 million.

During the most recent financial period, Center Parcs Ireland declared and paid dividends per share of €0.74 million, totalling €77.4 million, to its parent company CP Bermuda Midco 1 Limited.