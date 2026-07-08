Ryanair loses appeals against Italy’s Covid-19 aid to airlines in EU Court

The European Union’s (EU) General Court on Wednesday ‌dismissed appeals lodged by Irish low-cost airline Ryanair against an Italian state ​aid scheme approved to support airlines during the Covid-19 pandemic. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

The European Union’s (EU) General Court on Wednesday ‌dismissed appeals lodged by Irish low-cost airline Ryanair against an Italian state ​aid scheme approved to support airlines during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The court ruled that the aid scheme consisting of subsidies paid by Italy to ​airlines affected by the Covid-19 crisis “was compliant with EU law”, insofar as ⁠it did not breach the principle of non-discrimination, nor ‌the ‌principles ​of freedom to provide services and the freedom of establishment.

The budget airline had brought ⁠the case as ​it sought to annul a 2020 ​aid scheme set up by Italy to support ‌airlines licensed in the country with ​a €130 million ($148.54 million) fund, which was later increased by €100 ⁠million.

The scheme was approved ⁠by ​the European Commission, the European authority vetting member states’ aid programs.

Ryanair alleged the aid was discriminatory and that the approval by the European Commission breached procedural rules.

The General Court initially struck down the Commission decision in 2023, although the top European tribunal, ‌the Court of Justice, ⁠referred the case back to the General Court in 2025.

Back in April of this year, ‌Ryanair won in another similar case in the EU’s Court of ​Justice against German state aid to its main ​airline Lufthansa during Covid. - Reuters

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