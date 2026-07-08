Griffith College profit jumps 37% as it pursues expansion plans for Dublin campus

Pretax profits at the group that operates Griffith College increased by 37 per cent last year to €6.58 million.

Consolidated accounts filed by Bellerophon Ltd show that revenues increased by 9 per cent to €36.48 million in the 12 months to the end of June last year.

Established in 1974, Griffith College has grown into Ireland’s largest independent third-level institution, with just under 8,000 students in Dublin, Cork, and Limerick, according to its website. Of those, 5,500 attend the Dublin campus.

Bellerophon currently has multimillion euro plans before Dublin City Council to extend its flagship campus at South Circular Rd, Dublin 8.

The scheme is “to allow for future student growth over the next decade” to 11,000 students by 2030.

The workforce is due to increase by 50 per cent, from 400 staff members currently to 600 in 2030.

The college currently provides third level education programmes at undergraduate and postgraduate level, and also provides professional educational programmes.

The new consolidated accounts show that operating profits increased by just over €1 million, or 24 per cent, to €5.38 million. Interest income of €1.2 million compared to €451,640 in the prior year boosted profits at the pretax level.

Profit after tax cam in at €5.38 million and the company paid out interim dividends of €110,000.

Numbers employed by the group increased from 505 to 527 as staff costs rose from €19.02 million to €19.99 million.

The number involved in teaching, training and material preparation totalled 328 while the company employed 172 in clerical and administration and 27 in maintenance, security and cleaning.

Pay for directors last year increased by 7.5 per cent – or just over €55,000 – to €818,632 from €763,244 comprising emoluments of €722,669 and €95,963 in pension contributions.

At the end of June 30th last year, the group had shareholder funds totalling €39.28 million, including accumulated profits of €33.59 million. Cash funds decreased from €7.49 million to €4.58 million

The profit last year takes account of non-cash depreciation costs of €1.14 million and impairment costs of trade debtors totalling €291,649.

In March, the city council requested revised plans for the proposed expansion of facilities under eight headings. Bellerophon Ltd has yet to lodge the revised plans.