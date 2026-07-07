Stocks slip as Samsung’s record profit revives jitters on AI outlook

Trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange: Photograph: Timothy A Clary/Getty Images

Global stocks fell on Tuesday as technology shares slid despite blockbuster results from Samsung Electronics, with ‌investors remaining concerned about the sustainability of the artificial intelligence (AI) driven rally, while oil prices rose on renewed Middle East tensions.

Samsung Electronics forecast a 19-fold jump in April-June operating profit to 89.4 trillion ​won (€51 billion), a third straight quarter of record operating profit for the world’s largest memory-chipmaker.

Dublin

Shares in home builder Cairn rose by 0.8 per cent to €2.54 after the company said it recorded a 60 per cent rise in revenue to €450 million in the first half of the year. In a trading update, it forecast sales to exceed €1 billion this year for the first time.

In general it was a mixed with the two main financials AIB and Bank of Ireland marginally up and Ryanair marginally down. The budget airline traded down 0.15 per cent at €27.46 after a positive sequence recently based around lower oil prices.

Food group Kerry, meanwhile, was up nearly 3 per cent at €84.75.

Europe

In Europe, where exposure to volatile AI-linked stocks ​is more limited, the Stoxx 600 slipped marginally, as losses in semiconductor and tech stocks offset gains in oil and gas shares. Energy stocks ⁠got a lift from crude prices gaining on the back ⁠of signs that US-Iran peace talks ​were losing momentum.

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe was down 0.36 per cent.

Adding to market concerns, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards fired at least two missiles at commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, Axios reported, citing two US officials. The ships suffered significant damage, but there were no casualties, the report said.

London

The ‌UK’s FTSE 100 index inched up on Tuesday, as gains in energy stocks following Shell’s upbeat second-quarter guidance ​offset weakness in precious metals miners.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.1 per cent to 10655.88 points at close, while the midcap FTSE 250 fell 0.5 per cent.

Energy stocks rose 2.8 per cent, with Shell up 3.4 per cent after the ​oil major raised its second-quarter gas production forecast and flagged significantly stronger gas trading compared to the previous ⁠quarter, while peer BP added 1.4 per cent.

Providing further support to energy shares on ‌Tuesday, ‌oil prices ​rose more than 2 per cent after reports of attacks on vessels near the Strait of Hormuz revived fears of disruptions to shipping ⁠through the critical energy transit ​route.

Consumer-focused stocks were ⁠also among the top performers on the ⁠FTSE 100, ​with Guinness maker Diageo and Unilever rising 3.5 per cent and 2.9 per cent each.

New York

The Nasdaq fell more than 1 per cent on Tuesday, pressured by a sell-off in semiconductor stocks including Nvidia amid mounting doubts about the sustainability of the AI-driven rally, while a ​report on China’s DeepSeek making an AI chip also soured sentiment.

Nvidia shed 0.7 per cent after Reuters reported Chinese start-up DeepSeek is developing its own AI chip, a push that could reduce its dependence on Nvidia and Huawei chips.

Chip stocks tumbled across the world despite memory chip giant Samsung Electronics reporting a 19-fold jump in second-quarter operating profit and surpassing its ​combined earnings over the past three years.

On Wall Street, the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index tumbled 5.7 per cent to hit a four-week low. The index is on track to shed around $800 billion in market ⁠value if the losses hold.

“The memory component when it comes to AI is where a great deal of spending is going and ‌it ‌is (the) ​most expensive participant in the make-up of artificial intelligence,” said Todd Schoenberger, chief investment officer at CrossCheck Management.

Shares of chip companies have been some of the biggest winners of the AI trade so far this year ⁠amid hopes of insatiable demand, though concerns of the sector ​being overbought as well as profit-taking by investors have led to some volatility. – Additional reporting Reuters