National Lottery to educate retailers around sale of lotto products to children

The National Lottery's new education campaign for retailers was unveiled at an event in Dublin, attended by (L-R) National Lottery regulator Carol Boate, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Jack Chambers, and National Lottery chief executive Cian Murphy. Photograph: Tony Maxwell

The National Lottery operator is rolling out a new campaign to reduce what its regulator has called the “unacceptable” number of retailers who are failing to implement rules around the sale of lotto products to children.

Premier Lotteries Ireland, which is owned by French lottery operator La Française des Jeux, said today that it will provide new mandatory compliance training videos for all retailers.

The materials will provide “clear guidance and practical instruction” on age control laws under the National Lottery licence and the Irish laws governing the sale of lotto products, it said.

Retailers will also be “educated” about the “impact of underage gambling” and “best practice approaches to preventing underage play”.

National Lottery chief executive Cian Murphy said further measures will be rolled out over the coming months, including a new retailer app and additional training videos.

“These initiatives are designed to enhance compliance and continue supporting our retail partners in meeting their responsibilities,” he said.

The 9 per cent VAT rate has been welcomed by restaurants but does the hospitality sector actually need it? Listen | 39:12

It comes after the Office of the Regulator of the National Lottery (ORNL) said last October that it found a large minority of retailers did not take sufficient measures to prevent the sale of lottery products to people under the age of 18 in 2024.

The watchdog said in its annual report that an “unacceptable” 28 per cent of lotto product retailers it observed through a so-called mystery shopper exercise were not properly implementing the rules, such as displaying the appropriate signage.

While “progress has been made” since the regulator’s first mystery shopper exercise in 2018, it has required the non-compliant operators to take “tougher actions” to increase awareness of and compliance with the law, it said at the time.

On Tuesday, the National Lottery unveiled the new education campaign, dubbed “TLC: Think, Look, Check”, at an event in Dublin with Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Jack Chambers.

The minister welcomed the “collaborative approach” being taken by Premier Lotteries and the regulator towards “maintaining public confidence in the National Lottery.

In a statement, Regulator of the National Lottery Carol Boate said her office has “proactively” engaged with Premier Lotteries about “additional measures to increase awareness and compliance” with the rules.

Sales of National Lottery tickets reached €855.7 million in 2024, up 3.2 per cent from 2023, according to the regulator’s annual report.

Online sales represented 18.1 per cent of the total, up from 15.9 per cent in 2023.