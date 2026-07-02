Tesla deliveries climb 25% as fuel price surge boosts Europe demand

Tesla’s deliveries jumped 25 per cent in the second quarter, far exceeding market expectations, as rising fuel prices from the Middle East conflict boosted sales of its electric vehicles in Europe.

Tesla’s deliveries jumped 25 per cent in the second quarter, far exceeding market expectations, as rising fuel prices from the Middle East conflict boosted sales of its electric vehicles (EVs) in Europe.

The US carmaker delivered 480,126 vehicles in the three months to the end of June, up from 384,122 in the same period last year and well above analysts’ forecasts of 404,000.

Tesla shares were up more than 1 per cent in premarket trading on Thursday.

Elon Musk’s Tesla lost its crown as the world’s biggest electric-car maker to China’s BYD last year amid a consumer backlash against chief executive Elon Musk’s political activism.

But its sales in the UK and Europe have recovered with new registrations increasing 57 per cent year-on-year to 118,068 units during the first five months of 2026, according to European car industry body Acea. Still, its 2 per cent share in the region remained below BYD’s 2.3 per cent share.

Despite the strong recovery in the latest quarter, BYD remained ahead of Tesla with the Chinese group selling roughly 867,000 electric vehicles in the first six months of the year, compared with 838,149 vehicles for Tesla.

[ Tesla’s Irish revenues and profits down last year as car sales fallOpens in new window ]

Tesla formally ended production of its premium S and X models earlier this year as Musk pivots the group’s focus and investments to robotics and artificial intelligence.

Improving demand in Europe as well as in China has helped offset Tesla’s weak performance in the US where sales have been hit by the end of EV tax credits and President Donald Trump’s rollback in regulations to cut vehicle emissions.

Ahead of the announcement, data group Cox Automotive had forecast Tesla’s sales in the US declining by 20 per cent year on year in the second quarter.

In April, the Netherlands became the first European country to approve the use of Tesla’s full self-driving technology – which still requires humans to sit in the driver’s seat and pay full attention despite its label.

With sales of its EVs facing intense competition from Chinese as well as western rivals, Tesla is betting its future growth on the global expansion of its autonomous robotaxis, which are currently operating in California and Texas. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2026

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