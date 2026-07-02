European shares close at record high after softer US jobs data eases Fed rate hike fears

Guinness-owners Diageo jumped 3.6 per cent on the FTSE 100 on Thursday. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

European shares closed at a record high on Thursday as US payroll figures eased concerns of an imminent increase in rates by the Federal Reserve.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed 1.4 per cent higher, breaking its record peak.

Markets boomed globally on Thursday following a slower-than-anticipated increase in US jobs which drove most stocks higher.

The report interrupted a run of strong job gains recently and could potentially make the Federal Reserve more reluctant to raise borrowing costs.

Dublin

The Iseq All-Share Index edged 0.71 per cent higher to 13,902.06, faring marginally better than in recent days.

Driving the rise was Kerry Group, maintaining their successful performance of late with a 1.34 per cent rise.

Ryanair Holdings also finished strong, up 2.2 per cent from the morning with shares at €27.60 by close of business.

Kingspan was up 0.57 per cent, steadying after a week of continuous decline.

Irish bank shares fared marginally worse, with both AIB and Bank of Ireland falling by 0.3 and 0.7 per cent respectively.

London

London’s FTSE 100 ‌hit an over two-month high in a broad-based rally on Thursday, with the blue-chip FTSE100 index rising by 1.7 per cent to 10,652.9 points at close. The midcap FTSE 250 also gained 0.4 per cent, ​hitting a two-week peak.

The healthcare subindex rose 4.4 per cent, boosted by AstraZeneca, which gained 4.9 per cent after striking ⁠a deal worth up to $1.77 billion (€1.55 billion) with China’s CSPC Pharmaceutical Group to develop treatments ‌for ‌kidney ​ailments.

Consumer-focused stocks Tesco, Coca-Cola HBC and J Sainsbury rose between 2 per cent and 3.7 per cent.

Of Irish interest, Guinness-owner and spirit-seller Diageo advanced 3.6 per cent on the FTSE 100.

On the FTSE 250, PPHE Hotel Group fell 4.2 per cent after stating it is no longer in discussions with any party in relation to its possible sale “that the board considers to be deliverable”.

Capricorn Energy jumped 20 per cent as it accepted a $360 million (€314,823.6 million) offer from London-based oil and gas firm Genel Energy, which rose 7.0 per cent.

Among individual UK stocks, British electricals retailer Currys fell 1.4 per cent after it warned that a global memory chip shortage ‌could drive up prices for smartphones, laptops and other electronics later this year.

Europe

Healthcare stocks led broader gains with ​a 3.3 per cent rise. Drugmaker Bayer gained 8.9 per cent after saying it was consolidating its U.S. Roundup business in a new unit ‌called Ruveon.

Consumer-facing sectors followed with personal and household goods, and food and beverages ⁠rising 2 per cent and 2.2 per cent respectively. Defence stocks rallied ⁠with the broader aerospace and defence ​index up 3.1 per cent.

The technology index fell 2.1 per cent, the only sector in the red. Soitec dropped 4.2 per cent and Aixtron shed about 10 per cent to bottom the STOXX 600 as AI-linked stocks retreated after sharp losses in Asia and on Wall Street overnight.

Sodexo rose 7.4 per cent after the French food caterer raised its full-year ​organic revenue growth forecast, citing stronger-than-expected third-quarter performance.

New York

As the US markets prepare to close on Friday for 4th of July, the Dow was on track for its fourth consecutive weekly gain, its longest such streak since October 2024, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were also poised to mark weekly wins.

The ⁠Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped on early Thursday, while both S&P 500 and the ​Nasdaq Composite saw marginal slumps, driven by losses in information technology and technology names respectively.

Chipmaker stocks were caught in a ⁠renewed sell-off, with the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index falling 4.1 per cent on Thursday.

Tesla shares declined 6 per cent, despite posting second-quarter deliveries above estimates.

Bending Spoons slipped ​9.4 per cent a day after the Vimeo owner gained 40 per cent in its debut on the Nasdaq – Additional reporting: Bloomberg, Reuters, Press Association.