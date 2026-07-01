Companies, public bodies and charities bought one in five homes sold in 2025

Irish-registered companies and institutions accounted for 97.3 per cent of homes sold to non-households, said Samantha Walsh, statistician in the CSO’s prices division.

One in five houses and apartments sold in Ireland last year were bought by private companies, public bodies and charities, the vast majority of which were registered in the Republic.

New Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures show that non-household entities – including businesses, financial institutions and State agencies, among others – spent €5.1 billion on residential properties last year, an increase of 1.8 per cent from 2024.

Irish-registered companies and institutions accounted for €5 billion of the total value, or 97.3 per cent, said Samantha Walsh, statistician in the CSO’s prices division.

In total, non-household entities acquired 12,857 dwellings, according to information given to the Revenue Commissioners, up by 1.3 per cent from 2024, but down from a growth rate of 4 per cent between 2023 and 2024.

It meant that just over 20 per cent of the 63,440 residential properties acquired in the Republic last year were bought by non-household entities.

Government agencies and other State bodies were the largest single purchaser in volume and value terms. Public entities acquired some 6,865 homes, or 53 per cent of the total, valued at €2.6 billion. The remaining 46 per cent were bought by private entities in sectors like finance and insurance.

The construction sector was the second-largest purchaser of homes, acquiring 2,162, just under 17 per cent of the total, and up by 45 per cent from 2024.

“Of the 12,857 purchases of residential dwellings by non-households in 2025, 6,070 were purchases of houses, of which 2,984 (49.2 per cent) were new houses,” Walsh said.

“The remaining house purchases were of existing houses, of which there were 3,086 (50.8 per cent) in 2025. Of the 6,787 apartments purchased by non-households in 2025, 4,672 (68.8 per cent) were purchases of new apartments. The remaining apartment purchases were of existing apartments, of which there were 2,115 (31.2 per cent) in 2025.”

Separately, recent research by estate agent Sherry FitzGerald showed that the share of new-build homes being sold to private buyers has fallen sharply in the past decade, with only one-third of all new supply now being made available on the open market.

Dr Lorcan Sirr, a senior lecturer in housing at TU Dublin, has warned that the long-term trend will have “significant impacts” on home ownership rates in the Republic, which has declined from 70 per cent in 2011 to 66 per cent, according to Census 2022.

Meanwhile, companies and institutions outside the State spent €163.3 million on Irish residential properties, down 44.8 per cent from 2024, according to the CSO. Of these, entities with addresses in Northern Ireland, Great Britain, and British Crown Dependencies accounted for 7.9 per cent, 14.8 per cent, and 10.5 per cent of the expenditure, respectively, the CSO said.