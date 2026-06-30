Changing Times Brewery launches beers into UK market and forecasts 30% rise in sales

Willie Aherne (left), of the Palace Bar, brewer Shane Long and Pat Rigney, chairman of the Changing Times Brewery

The Dublin-based Changing Times Brewery has launched into the UK market, less than two years since the independent business opened.

Based in Glasnevin and founded by the families behind some of Ireland’s best-known pubs in November 2024, with an investment of €1.8 million, the brewer said it expects to grow sales of its range of beers by more than 30 per cent this year to €1.6 million.

The company said UK wholesale drinks supplier Inn Express would manage distribution, with initial listings for the naturally-brewed Irish beer secured across more than 50 outlets this year.

These include pub groups Windmill Taverns in London and Pillings in Manchester, with further independent pubs and bars set to come on stream across London, Manchester, Birmingham and other cities over the coming months.

The owners of the Changing Times Brewery include those behind well-known Dublin pubs The Palace Bar, The Long Hall, The Swan, The Bankers, Arthur Mayne’s, Devitts, Doheny & Nesbitts, Sheehans, Lemon & Duke, The Bridge 1859, The Blackrock, The Bank, McSorley’s, Darkey Kelly’s and The Ferryman.

Pat Rigney, owner of The Shed Distillery in Co Leitrim, joined as an investor and as chairman last year.

Other partners include publican Benny McCabe and brewer Shane Long, founder of the Franciscan Well Brewery in Cork, who oversees the Changing Times brewing operations.

Changing Times generated more than €1.2 million in sales in 2025, its first full year of operation and is projecting sales growth of more than 30 per cent in 2026 following the UK market launch.

From an initial two beers at launch, the brewery now has five draft offerings: Daydreamer Lager, Clockwork Stout, After Hours Hazy Pale Ale, Bleedin’ Red Ale and Timeless Nitro Red Ale.

They are all brewed at its facility in Glasnevin.

Commenting on its move into the UK market, Long said: “Things moved much quicker than we expected. We had always planned to expand into the UK, but our timeline was a little further down the road.

“The team at Inn Express came across Changing Times while visiting pubs over here. They were searching for a new premium Irish stout, and they got in touch. From those first conversations it was clear there was a real appetite for what we were doing. It was an opportunity we didn’t want to let pass, so we brought our plans forward and got to work.”

Rigney acknowledged that “breaking into international markets” was “not for the faint-hearted and it’s as tough as it gets when it’s the drinks industry”.

“I’ve been through that journey myself with Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin and the right partner, persistence and hard work only pay off when the product is really great,” he said.

“To be forecasting 30 per cent growth by year-end, despite only launching in the UK midway through the year, is a strong endorsement of both the quality of the beers and the strength of the Changing Times brand.”