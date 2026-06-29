Gary McGann appointed chairman of company operating Aviva Stadium

Experienced Irish businessman Gary McGann has been appointed as the first independent chair of New Stadium DAC, the company that operates the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on behalf of the IRFU and the FAI.

New Stadium came into being in 2010 after the Aviva had undergone a €410 million redevelopment, that included €191 million in government funding.

It provides governance and strategic oversight of the 51,000 capacity stadium in Ballsbridge, which recently extended its naming rights deal with insurer Aviva, estimated to be worth €26 million over five years out to 2030.

The current board of New Stadium comprises FAI chief David Courell, FAI president Paul Cooke, FAI non-executive director Maeve McMahon, IRFU deputy CEO Padraig Power, and Josephine Feehily and Declan Madden, who are IRFU representatives.

The company, which had 16 staff at the end of June 2025, recently appointed Alan Gallagher as its chief executive.

McGann is a former chief executive of Smurfit Kappa and Aer Lingus and currently holds non-executive roles with a number of high-profile companies.

He is currently chair of privately-owned Sicon Ltd and of the Irish subsidiary of Aon plc. He also serves as chair of Teneo’s Ireland’s advisory board, and is chair of Allegro.eu, a European ecommerce marketplace operator.

Commenting on his new role, McGann said: “As the home of Irish rugby and football and a venue of national significance, Aviva Stadium plays a unique role in Ireland’s sporting, cultural and economic life.

“I look forward to working with the board, management team, the FAI, the IRFU and our partners to support its continued success and ongoing development as a leading host of major international sporting and cultural events.”

Interim chair Josephine Feehily said McGann’s “breadth of leadership experience across large-scale organisations, governance roles and high-growth businesses will be of significant value as we continue to strengthen Aviva Stadium’s position as a world-class venue and a nationally significant asset for sport, entertainment and major events”.

The FAI recently submitted a bid to host the Uefa Women’s Champions League Final at the venue, while preparations are already under way for the Aviva to host seven matches at Euro 2028. The stadium’s facilities will receive an upgrade in advance of hosting that tournament.

The stadium is currently hosting concerts promoted by MCD. In August, it will be the venue for a preseason fixture between England’s Premier League champions Arsenal and Spain’s Real Betis, followed by the Aer Lingus College Football Classic featuring Texas Christian University and University of North Carolina.

Later in the year it will host Uefa Nations League ties, the FAI Cup final and the IRFU’s autumn nations series.

A recent report by Indecon found that since its opening in 2010, the stadium has welcomed more than 10 million attendees across more than 300 major events, generating €4.5 billion in “economy-wide expenditure”.