‘The Queen of Blanch’: Roselawn Newsagent owner retires after 25 years running independent business

Carmel Felle serves a 99 ice cream to a customer in the final days working in her shop in Blanchardstown. Photograph: Paulo Nunes dos Santos

It was like something of a coronation. On one of the hottest days of the year so far, swathes of schoolchildren from St Francis Xavier National School in Blanchardstown filed into Roselawn Newsagents. One by one, they emerge with colossal whipped ice creams that would make an Italian gelateria blush.

Inside, owner Carmel Felle expertly works the softly humming 99-machine with the relaxed confidence of someone who’s done this a thousand times before. She is set to retire next week, and today, the schoolchildren feast on 99s for just 99 cent.

“Oh thousands – I reckon I’ve made a thousand today alone,” Carmel said with a twinkle in her eye, when I ask her how many 99s she reckons she’s made over the course of her time running Roselawn newsagents. She became the owner of the premise, she tells me, back in 2000, having worked there since 1990.

“It was difficult,” Carmel recalls about the early years. “I was on my own with two small children, but I had my mother behind me”. Indeed, Carmel’s son, Shane, described the newsagent as a ‘third sibling” while growing up.

It’s hard to know where exactly to rest your eyes inside the shop. Light streams through stacks of Tupperware filled with gummies like a stained-glass window, while back-to-school stationery supplies adorn a shelf opposite the counter. Yet it’s impossible to avoid the crown jewels of Carmel’s establishment; a floor to ceiling wall display of over 100 print publications from around the country.

Carmel Felle with her beloved print publications. Photograph: Paulo Nunes dos Santos

“On a Saturday, we sell 135 Irish Times, similar with the Independent, the Mail will be 49 or thereabouts,” Carmel says proudly, adjusting an already immaculately displayed selection of newspapers.

“I have an interest in print. My print, that my forte”, she says, “I love newspapers, magazines, all of it”.

She goes on to note that larger franchises have “put the emphasis off print, which is very sad”.

Indeed, this was what spurred Carmel to become president to of the Convenience Stores and Newsagents Association (CSNA) in 2014.

“There were so many people saying that print was dying, and I was saying the opposite, and I was proving the opposite,” Carmel says. “I went around to business shops and owners and tried to encourage them to put the work into it”.

The relationship between Carmel and her customers clearly extends beyond one of mere business. In early 2020, during the first Covid-19 lockdown, Carmel hand delivered newspapers to over 60 customers daily for several months.

“There were a lot of elderly people that would be very afraid to come out, so we suggested to them that for free of charge, we’d get them their paper,” says Carmel.

“It was as comedic as you can imagine,” Shane adds. “We’d have the papers hanging out of the boot of the car”.

“She just thought it was important – she knew all these people for and thought, in this moment of need, I can be with them,” he says.

Every customer in the shop has a different memory about Carmel and the newsagent. David Condron is 50 but has been coming to Roselawn Newsagents for forty years since he was a child.

“It’s a hub of people, social contact, a lot of people would have shopped here for many years, and their children create the cycle of life”, he says.

Carmel confirms this: “I have one girl working here at the moment, and her sister and brother worked before her, and their mother before them,” she notes.

Before leaving, I ask Carmel about her nickname “Queen of Blanch”, something which Shane had told me about. She laughs, and is too humble to accept the title, but as she dashes back into the shop and is swept away by another throng of customers, there is no small sense that this is a business owner who will be missed.