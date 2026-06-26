Home price inflation slowed to 5.6% in year to June, new data shows

Price inflation for second hand homes slowed to 5.6 per cent in the year to June, DNG says. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Price inflation for second hand homes slowed to 5.6 per cent in the year to June, down from 7.4 per cent recorded six months earlier, a new report from estate agent DNG shows.

While the average price of resale homes outside Dublin rose by 2.9 per cent in the first six months of the year, the rate of Dublin house price increases continued to hold firm, with the average resale property in the capital rising by 5 per cent year on year.

The annual rate of inflation in Dublin was little changed from the 4.8 per cent recorded to March and the 5.2 per cent increase seen across 2025, signalling a “broadly stable market” DNG said.

There was growth of 5.2 per cent in the average value of an apartment in Dublin in the 12 months ending June, down from a rate of 7 per cent recorded in the same period a year previously.

The figures in DNG’s report are not based on asking prices or actual prices achieved at sale, but rather “represent the current market value of each property as valued by our agents”, the group said. The report deals only with second-hand properties.

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There was a 1.2 per cent increase in the average price in the capital in the second quarter, meaning it now stands at €630,150, an increase of €30,000 over the past year.

The latest rise in prices also means the average price of a home outside Dublin now stands at €331,022 up from €313,453 one year ago.

On a regional basis, the annual rate of price growth in the year to June was strongest in the midlands and midwest region at 7.6 per cent, followed by the west at 5.6 per cent and the Border and southeast regions where it was 5.2 per cent.

First-time buyers continue to be the majority of purchasers of second-hand properties in the capital, buying 54 per cent of sales agreed in the period.

The report shows an additional 18 per cent of purchases were made by owners trading up in the market while only 5 per cent were buying in order to trade down.

For financing their purchase, 67 per cent of buyers relied on a mortgage to complete their purchase, while a further 21 per cent used cash or non-mortgage finance, and 7 per cent of buyers were selling an existing property in order to move.

On the sales side, 20 per cent of vendors were landlords selling investment properties in the second quarter, down from 27 per cent of sales in the third and fourth quarters of 2025 when the number of landlords leaving the sector rose as rental sector reforms were announced.

DNG director of research Paul Murgatroyd said prices were “still rising moderately and sustainably, driven by robust demand”.

“However, our forecast for price growth for the full year this year of low single digits remains, with prices in Dublin and nationally both having risen by around 3 per cent since January,” he said.

“We expect more subdued price growth in the remaining six months of 2026 given high nominal values and increased interest rates.”

The DNG report follows data from property website Daft this week that showed house transaction prices in Dublin fell by 2.3 per cent on average between March and June compared with the same period last year.

Daft said asking prices nationally increased at a much slower rate over the past 12 months when compared with the previous year. Still, there was growing evidence of a “two-speed” housing market, with prices in cities stable or falling, while prices elsewhere accelerate.