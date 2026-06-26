Crowley defends PTSB sale comments and Dublin to get new venue bigger than 3Arena

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PTSB chief executive Eamonn Crowley has said he “did not intend to suggest” last October, as the bank was put up for sale, that there had been no interest in the Government’s 57.5 per cent stake beforehand, as controversy about the sale rumbles on. Joe Brennan reports.

The owner of the 3Arena in Dublin and Ticketmaster is planning a new concert and sports venue in the capital, after paying €90 million for a site in the north docklands. Killian Woods has the story.

The Republic’s reliance on foreign-owned multinationals extends “far beyond” corporation tax, with almost a third of the State’s tax and PRSI take now coming from such companies operating in just three sectors, the budgetary watchdog has warned. Colin Gleeson reports.

Colin also reports that home price inflation slowed to 5.6 per cent in the year to June, down from growth of 7.4 per cent recorded six months earlier, a new report from estate agent DNG shows. It comes days after a report from Daft.ie showed a similar slowdown. Cliff Taylor explores what issues are feeding into houses prices now in Smart Money.

US property group, Greystar has made its third big investment in Irish student accommodation over the past three years with a deal understood to be worth in the region of €37 million. Dominic Coyle reports.

As Joe reports, Digicel has won a credit rating upgrade from Moody’s as the telecoms group continues to reduce debt under the ownership of bondholders-turned-equity investors. Businessman Denis O’Brien retains a 10 per cent stake following a major debt restructuring in 2024.

In Agenda, Joe looks at the impact of AI on financial services. The sector in Ireland received a boost thanks to Brexit, but is that about to be wiped out?

In the interview of the week, Colin meets LoveHolidays CEO Donat Rétif. The executive has a lot to say on the state of the travel industry today.

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