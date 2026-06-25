AI boom to lift economy and online verification plan’s gift to cybercriminals

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

There is lots of concern these days about the state of the economy. Will the corporate tax receipt boom continue? What if the AI revolution punches a hole below the waterline in the good ship Ireland Inc?

Well it seems that, for now at least, AI may end up keep the economic gravy train going for a bit longer. New research from the ESRI sees AI investment boosting GDP for the next while, and also will help boost modified domestic demand - usually a better measure of the real economy. Still, as Ian Curran reports, it isn’t all good news, with inflation forecasts revised up and concerns about AI’s hit to employment in the long term remaining a real concern.

The Government is, quite reasonably, seeking to bring in some sort of online verification system to have people prove their ages and identity before getting access to age restricted websites - think the likes of gambling or pornography. It’s a goal worth praising, but as Emmet Ryan explains in Net Results, the plan as it stands is a recipe for online fraud and abuse.

What should you do if your neighbours waste is blocking the path outside your hoe. Could you be liable if there is an accident? Joanne Hunt delves into the issue in Ask the Lawyer.

Cantillon looks at the best paid Irish CEOs of big listed US companies, while also assessing whether the cloud really is as safe as houses.

Wind energy is clean and will undoubtedly part of the mix of our energy for years to come. Wind turbines though are infamous for the fact that they usually end up in landfill once they have reached the end of their functional life. This DCU start up is trying to solve that problem.

Has the Irish building sector got themselves hooked on Government subsidies? Listen | 39:58 On this week’s episode of Inside Business host Ciarán Hancock has Irish Times new recruit Killian Woods in studio to discuss a Government scheme to support the building of apartments in our cities, which looks set to miss a key target.

Alleged structural defects and security issues have made almost a quarter of the Exo Building’s office space difficult to lease, owners of the building have said. In an appeal over how commercial rates would be calculated for the 17-storey office block, The Platform ICAV said a net annual value (NAV) of €1 million applied to vacant floors by the Commissioner of Valuation was “excessive and inequitable”. Killian Woods has the story.

The three directors of Ballymaloe Cookery School in Co Cork shared a pot of more than €350,000 last year, the group’s latest accounts show. Colin Gleeson reports.

Dublin City Council has given the green light to plans for the refurbishment and extension of Phibsborough Tower and its change of use to become a nine-storey 150-bedroom hotel. As Gordon Deegan reports, the development by Stormborn Capital Acquisition Three Limited also includes a purpose-built student accommodation block over five to nine storeys, providing 411 bedspaces.

If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.