Zara founder’s Irish property millions and Bakhurst’s RTÉ costs pledge

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Plenty of international investors spent big on Irish property in the years after the real estate crash here. Many of those took on assets at bottom dollar prices at a time when many saw Ireland as uninvestable, and went on to make huge profits when they sold out a few years later.

When those first movers were selling, there were plenty of questions around who would be buying. Little was known about what this next wave of investors would look like, or if there would be enough of them. Well, it turns out there were more than enough, and a lot of them have done just fine as well.

One of the big buyers has been the man behind the Zara clothing chain. Amancio Ortega’s portfolio here is now worth well over €300 million, according to new filings. Killian Woods has the story.

RTÉ’s attempts at cost-cutting have been well documented in recent months, but clearly not all is going according to plan for director general Kevin Bakhurst. As Killian Woods reports, Bakhurst told the broadcaster’s board in March he was working on a “more definitive plan to address cost constraints”, and no show’s funding is “untouchable”, despite pronounced scepticism from some board members.

Andy Burnham looks set to be the next UK prime minister now that Keir Starmer has announced he is stepping down. But will he find it any easier to arrest the fortunes of the UK economy than his predecessor. Martin Wolf explains why he may not.

We all want to be comfortable in retirement , but that isn’t always straightforward. Personal circumstances play a big role, as does whether you are married. Joanne Hunt outlines what your options are in this week’s Money Matters.

The Central Bank is seeking voluntary redundancies after a surge in hiring in the aftermath of the pandemic. Joe Brennan has the details.

In Commercial Property, Ronald Quinlan reports on two properties with ties to Paddy McKillen Jnr. The Foxhunter pub in Lucan is on the market for €3 million, while the former Lamb Doyles pub in the foothills of the Dublin Mountains has been sold for €1.6 million.

An Coimiúsin Pleanála (ACP) has approved plans by the Irish arm of US property giant Kennedy Wilson for a nine-storey “world-class mixed-use office-led campus” at St Stephen’s Green in Dublin with capacity for more than 3,000 office workers. Gordon Deegan reports that the development would replace the current KPMG offices on the site.

Economists see little evidence that the Government will be able to boost house-building to its target of around 50,000 or 60,000 units annually by the end of the decade, despite an expected jump in completions this year. Ian Curran has the story.

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