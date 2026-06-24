Three directors of Ballymaloe Cookery School share pot of more than €350,000

The three directors of Ballymaloe Cookery School in Co Cork shared a pot of more than €350,000 last year, the group’s latest accounts show.

The east Cork business sits on a 100-acre organic farm, where Darina Allen is the majority shareholder. She is one of three directors along with her son Toby, who is general manager, and head chef Rory O’Connell, who is her brother.

Darina Allen is author of more than 10 books and has been a presenter on six television series. She cofounded Ballymaloe Cookery School with O’Connell in 1983. O’Connell has written three cook books, and was twice named Ireland’s chef of the year.

Accounts for the year ended December 31st, 2025, show the three directors, who are described in the accounts as “the key management personnel”, received remuneration of €357,793 in the year. That figure includes salaries and other benefits and was up from €329,847 in 2024.

The accounts also show the group posted a retained profit of €3,378,811, which was up 11 per cent from on the previous year. Retained profit is the portion of a company’s net earnings that is reinvested in the business, rather than being distributed to shareholders as dividends.

The school employed 76 people throughout the year, which was up from 73 the year before, while it spent €2,859,188 on staff, up from €2,614,944.

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In a note attached to the accounts marked “post balance sheet events”, the group noted there is “a significant risk to the global economy” arising from the current geopolitical situation and the impact on energy costs and inflation.

“This development will have implications for the activities of the company in future months,” it said. “The directors are unable to quantify or determine what the extent of the implications of these matters are for the company as at the date of approval of the financial statements.”

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The school came under the spotlight in 2024 after actor Kate Winslet enrolled in a two-and-a-half-day course there.

The school usually has more than 60 courses on offer each year and the flagship programme remains the 12-week certificate course, which runs three times every year.

A significant number of the courses currently offered by the school are sold out. Prices vary from €115 for a half day up to €17,850 for the 12-week course.

The cookery school is one of a number of businesses operated by members of the Allen family at Ballymaloe. The company was contacted for comment.