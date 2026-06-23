Patrick Kielty’s TV company pays out dividends of €218,950

Patrick Kiely on the Late Late Toy Show in 2025. His company last year paid out dividends of €218,590. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

The television programming and broadcasting firm Patrick Kielty set up after securing the role of host of RTE’s flagship Late Late Show last year paid out dividends of €218,590.

The TV presenter incorporated Pamanco Ireland Ltd in May 2023 – the same month in which he was unveiled as the successor to Ryan Tubridy to host the Late Late Show.

accounts filed show that pretax profits at Pamanco Ireland Ltd declined by 9 per cent from €173,273 to €158,908 in the 12 months to the end of July 31st 2025.

Pretax profits at the company last year decreased as revenues dipped by 6 per cent from €286,656 to €268,324.

Cash funds at the company last year decreased from €113,393 to €94,287 and after the dividend payout offset by post tax profits of €138,958, accumulated profits reduced to €71,982.

On the company’s future plans, the directors in their report, signed off on April 17th, said that the company “plans to continue its present activities and current trading levels”.

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Kielty’s three-year contract to present the Late Late Show, signed off in June 2023, comes to an end this month and an announcement has yet to be made concerning a new contract.

At an RTÉ appearance before the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Arts, Media, Communications, Culture and Sport on May 20th RTÉ director general, Kevin Bakhurst told members on contract negotiations with Kielty “we are still negotiating with Patrick”.

Asked if RTÉ has a contingency plan in place if negotiations are not successful, Bakhurst said: “We want to get Patrick back but we will have to have one in case we cannot conclude a deal with him.”

When asked for an update on negotiations with Kielty, an RTÉ spokeswoman said today: “The Late Late Show reached the end of another successful season, it has an average of 385,000 viewers per episode – 38.2% share with 1.46 million streams on RTÉ Player to date. We look forward to the programme returning for its 65th year in the autumn.’

She said: “We have no further comment at this time.”

In June 2023, Kielty confirmed that his three year contract involved RTÉ paying him €250,000 for each of the three 30-episode Late Late Show series.

The firm is a subsidiary of Co Down registered entertainment firm, Boxed Productions Ltd and the €218,950 dividend would have been paid to Boxed Productions Ltd.

Pamanco Ireland recorded a post tax profit of €138,958 last year after incurring a corporation tax charge of €19,851.

The TV presenter incorporated Pamanco Ireland Ltd in May 2023 – the same month in which he was unveiled as the successor to Ryan Tubridy to host the Late Late Show.

Accounts filed show that pretax profits at Pamanco Ireland Ltd declined by 9 per cent from €173,273 to €158,908 in the 12 months to the end of July 31st 2025.

Pretax profits at the company last year decreased as revenues dipped by 6 per cent from €286,656 to €268,324.

Cash funds at the company last year decreased from €113,393 to €94,287 and after the dividend payout offset by post tax profits of €138,958, accumulated profits reduced to €71,982.

On the company’s future plans, the directors in their report, signed off on April 17th, state that the company “plans to continue its present activities and current trading levels”

Kielty’s three-year contract to present the Late Late Show signed off in June 2023 comes to an end this month and an announcement has yet to be made concerning a new contract.

At an RTÉ appearance before the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Arts, Media, Communications, Culture and Sport on May 20th RTÉ Director General, Kevin Bakhurst told members on contract negotiations with Kielty “we are still negotiating with Patrick”.

Asked if RTÉ has a contingency plan in place if negotiations are not successful, Bakhurst said: “We want to get Patrick back but we will have to have one in case we cannot conclude a deal with him.”

When asked for an update on negotiations with Kielty, an RTÉ spokeswoman said today: “The Late Late Show reached the end of another successful season, it has an average of 385,000 viewers per episode – 38.2% share with 1.46 million streams on RTÉ Player to date. We look forward to the programme returning for its 65th year in the autumn.’

She said: “We have no further comment at this time.”

In June 2023, Kielty confirmed that his three year contract involved RTÉ paying him €250,000 for each of the three 30-episode Late Late Show series.

The firm is a subsidiary of Co Down registered entertainment firm, Boxed Productions Ltd and the €218,950 dividend would have been paid to Boxed Productions Ltd.

Pamanco Ireland recorded a post tax profit of €138,958 last year after incurring a corporation tax charge of €19,851.