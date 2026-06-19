Business

The Irish Times Business Person of the Month: Karen Clince, founder of Tigers Childcare

Group has been sold to UK operator Kids Planet Day Nurseries in a deal likely to be worth €75m

BPOTM May 2026
Karen Clince: 'This is not the end game.'
Ciarán Hancock
Fri Jun 19 2026 - 06:001 MIN READ

Karen Clince, the founder of Tigers Childcare, has been chosen as The Irish Times Business Person of the Month for May, an award run in association with Bank of Ireland.

This follows the sale of the group to UK operator Kids Planet Day Nurseries. Tigers operates 34 creches countrywide, mostly in Dublin and the surrounding commuter counties, catering to 3,200 children and employing 640 people.

The deal is likely to be worth €75 million. Clince started her business 23 years ago at the age of 21, when she was a resource teacher in Glasnevin, Dublin.

The business began in a spare room in the school where she worked before expanding. Clince, who held a 36.5 per cent stake in the business, will continue to hold a reduced stake in the company.

READ MORE

Home upgrade loan breaches and KPMG and the impact of AI

The human brain is not a machine

What happens Ireland’s petrol and diesel prices and energy costs after US-Iran peace deal?

Gillian Anderson may not be disappearing from work but many women in Ireland are

She and her executive team will remain in place to run the Irish business following the sale, with a view to continuing to grow it here.

Will a Middle East peace deal make any difference to inflation?

Listen | 32:03

“This is not the end game,” Clince said following the announcement of the transaction. “We needed to grow more quickly and substantially in Ireland and we needed to find a funder to help deliver that.

“It gives us the scale, support and shared expertise to continue growing in a way that protects quality and expands access for more families across Ireland.”

Founded in 2008, Kids Planet is the second-largest childcare provider in the United Kingdom. It is expected that the Tigers’ business will rebrand as Kids Planet at some point

  • From maternity leave to remote working: Submit your work-related questions here

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

Ciarán Hancock

Ciarán Hancock

Ciarán Hancock is Business Editor of The Irish Times
Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning