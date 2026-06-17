Plans to be lodged for 1,510 apartments at Irish Glass Bottle site

Plans are to be lodged with Dublin City Council in the coming days for 1,510 apartments by the Glass Bottle Consortium for the former Irish Glass Bottle and Fabrizia sites at Poolbeg in Dublin 4. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Plans are to be lodged with Dublin City Council in the coming days for 1,510 apartments for the former Irish Glass Bottle and Fabrizia sites at Poolbeg in Dublin 4.

The Glass Bottle Consortium, led by builders Lioncor and Johnny Ronan’s Ronan Group, is seeking to build six apartment blocks ranging in height from six to 18 storeys.

The 1,510 apartments are part of the regeneration plans for the former Irish Glass Bottle and Fabrizia sites that are to deliver 3,800 homes and nearly one million square feet (92,900sq m) of commercial space when complete.

The two sites cover 15.06 hectares (37 acres) and the new application concerns a 3.89 hectare site within the Poolbeg west strategic development zone (SDZ) planning scheme adopted in April, 2019.

The new planning application follows the Glass Bottle Consortium securing planning permission for an additional 586 homes at the site in February of this year.

In November the consortium completed the first phase of the residential cscheme with the construction of the 212-unit Lime House.

In the new planning application, Glass Bottle Consortium development firm Pembroke Beach DAC is seeking a 10-year planning permission for a residential and mixed-use scheme at Quadrant A4.

The 1,510 apartments comprise 753 one-bedroom units, 636 two-bedroom units, 93 three-bedroom units and 28 studios.

The units will deliver 128,648sq m of residential space.

The scheme will also include eight retail units, a creche, a community hub including a multipurpose hall and an artists’ studio space.

The scheme also involves public realm spaces including the provision of a coastal park and a section of the coastal link cycling and walking route.

The scheme also provides for 695 private car-parking spaces and 2,408 bicycle-parking spaces.

The most recent accounts for Pembroke DAC for 2024 underline the progress made by the firm at the Glass Bottle site during the year.

They show the value of “assets under development” increased from €369.15 million to €561.96 million made up of €335.11 million in “development cost” and a further €226.84m in site cost.

The project was financed in 2024 by loans of €442.47 million made up of €221.99 million in bank loans and €215.67 million in intergroup loans along with accruals of €4.8 million.

The development company recorded a loss of €6.3 million for 2024 due mainly to interest costs of €6.2 million.