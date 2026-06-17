Aer Lingus slashes senior management and Revenue takes on local politics

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Aer Lingus has culled senior management numbers by 25 per cent it emerged as pilots questioned the airline on expansion plans once politicians axe a passenger limit at Dublin Airport. Barry O’Halloran reports.

The head of Ireland’s fiscal watchdog has warned there are “clear echoes” of the Celtic Tiger in Ireland’s reliance on corporation tax from multinationals to power spending. Ian Curran reports.

As Simon Harris hands the power to collect tax on derelict properties, John McManus asks if the result will be any different than when county councils handled the task.

It can seem that more and more of us are worried about being made redundant these days. But there are things you can do ahead of time to soften the blow. Joanne Hunt explores how to go about it in Money Matters.

A Galway-based plant and machinery group has made a tax settlement totalling more than €110 million, Revenue’s latest tax defaulters’ list has shown. Killian Woods reports.

UK wealth manager Rathbones’s shares slumped on Tuesday as it paused taking on certain higher-risk clients in the wake of a review prompted by engagement with the UK financial conduct watchdog. As Joe Brennan reports, the setback comes as the firm continues to try to convince the Central Bank of Ireland to allow it set up an European Union (EU) hub in Dublin, aimed at targeting UK expatriate networks in continental Europe as well as Irish clients.

Dublin City Council has given the green light to plans by Johnny Ronan’s RGRE for an eight storey, 288 bedroom aparthotel for Dublin’s docklands to be operated by hotel operator Staycity. Gordon Deegan reports.

Cairn Homes has lost an appeal against a requirement to contribute almost €1 million towards a previous Luas line extension if building 131 homes within walking distance of the tram track.

In Commercial Property, a site with potential for up to 600 apartments, as well as retail and leisure opportunities, is coming to the market in the heart of Cherrywood, south Dublin, with a guide price of €40 million. Meanwhile a former ambassadors’ residence in Foxrock with development potential is on the block for €3.25 million.

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