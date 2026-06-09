More than half of Gen Zs have delayed big life decisions due to financial situation

Financial pressure and housing affordability is top concern for Gen Zs and millennials , according to a survey by Deloitte. Photograph: Getty Images

Financial pressure and housing affordability is top concern for Gen Zs and millennials, according to a survey by Deloitte.

Almost two thirds of Gen Zs in Ireland said they couldn’t afford a home, well above the global average of 51 per cent.

Nearly eight in 10 Gen Zs and 61 per cent of Millennials also said housing affordability was affecting their career decisions. Just over half of both age groups said they had delayed big life decisions due to their financial situation.

As defined by the survey, Gen Z respondents were born between 1995 to 2007, while millennials were born between 1983 and 1994.

While Gen Zs were concerned about a variety of issues including mental health, unemployment, and climate change, these were far outranked by the cost-of-living crisis, which 44 per cent of Gen Zs said was their top concern of the day.

Just over 40 per cent of both age groups said they feel stressed all or most of the time, attributing this to concerns regarding their long-term financial future as well as day-to-day finances.

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“As Gen Zs and Millennials mature into leadership roles, they continue to redefine work on their own terms. These generations champion flexible and hybrid working, more open conversations about mental health in work, and prioritising work-life balance. Yet they face financial challenges that are reshaping their careers,” said Gary Notley, human capital partner in Deloitte Ireland.

Despite concerns over the cost-of-living crisis, financial independence was only the second highest career goal for those surveyed. Both Gen Zs and Millennials said maintaining a good work-life balance was their primary goal, at 20 and 27 per cent respectively.

The survey also revealed high levels of ambition among both age groups – 72 per cent of Gen Zs said they were interested in pursuing senior leadership roles.

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“While financial pressures are clearly top of mind, according to Deloitte’s Gen Z and Millennial survey, they are also remarkably ambitious and are prioritising steady progress in their careers,” Notley said.

Millennials and Gen Z both remain sceptical of using artificial intelligence (AI) in the workplace, with just a quarter of each group having completed AI training.

However, the barriers to using AI in the workplace differ between the groups; 23 per cent of Millennials pointed to the lack of effective training opportunities, while the same proportion of Gen Zs noted a lack of trust about the output of AI tools.

Public speaking was named as the area where most Gen Zs and millennials wanted to develop skills, at 43 and 39 per cent respectively. Gen Z also prioritised communication skills over digital literacy skills, while AI fluency was the second highest priority for millennials.

The survey also looked into the impact of having friends within the workplace. 64 per cent of Gen Zs and 60 per cent of Millennials said they had work colleagues who they would consider personal friends.

This impacted future plans for both generations, with 32 per cent of Gen Z with work friends planning to stay at their organisation for more than five years, compared to 17 per cent without work friends.

“In an era of hybrid and flexible working, it’s a powerful reminder that connection is crucial,” Notley said.