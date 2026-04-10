Business

Lahinch Golf Club hikes green fees by 20% for visitors

Staging Walker Cup match in September will leave €600,000 hole in club’s income, members are told

Green fees for non members playing the Old Course at Lahinch Golf Club have risen by 20 per cent to €450 this year. Photograph: Oisín Keniry/Inpho
Green fees for non members playing the Old Course at Lahinch Golf Club have risen by 20 per cent to €450 this year. Photograph: Oisín Keniry/Inpho
Gordon Deegan
Fri Apr 10 2026 - 15:262 MIN READ

Lahinch Golf Club in Co Clare last year recorded an operating surplus of €2.5 million on the back of record green fee income.

The 2025 financial statements for the club show that green fee income last year increased by 26 per cent to €4.2 million. The club increased green fees to €375 for visitors to play a round of golf at its Old Course.

An increase of 20 per cent has been applied for this year. From April 27th to October 16th, green fees for visitors will rise to €450 for a round at the Old Course.

In 2023, the green fee was just €275.

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In his report to members, chair Brian Hanly said 2025 “produced another set of strong financial results” with actual figures coming in ahead of budget.

The club’s overall income increased by 20 per cent from €5.4 million to €6.5 million “mainly due to an increase in the green fee rate” that was applied. Income from green fees made up 65 per cent of the club’s overall revenue.

Lahinch Golf Club’s €6m redevelopment in full swing amid healthy finances ]

In a bumper year for the club, its golf shop generated revenue of €1.6 million, up 18 per cent on 2024.

After taking into account non-cash depreciation costs of €1.06 million, the golf club recorded a surplus of €1.55 million – double the €752,712 level of 2024.

US golfers usually make up a sizeable chunk of the green fee income at Lahinch. In his report, Hanly stated that hosting the Walker Cup (a team event involving the best amateurs from Britain and Ireland versus the United States) match at the Clare venue on September 5th and 6th next would result in a loss of green fee revenue of about €600,000 for 2026.

Hanly said that “while the green fee has increased in line with all other marquee golf clubs, we are hoping to keep green fee income at around the same level as last year”.

He said the Lahinch Golf Club council was “already looking at the numbers for 2027 and in line with our peer clubs, a further increase in the green fee rate will apply”.

At the end of December last, the club’s total funds amounted to €12.3 million while its cash funds increased from €3.8 million to €4.6 million. Staff costs last year increased from €2.08 million to €2.27 million.

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Gordon Deegan

Gordon Deegan

Gordon Deegan is a contributor to The Irish Times
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