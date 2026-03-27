Betting and racing information firm BoscaSports buys British firm

Gaelic Warrior and Paul Townend on their way to winning the Cheltenham Gold Cup. Irish firm BoscaSports supplies Tote display systems to racecourses. Photograph: Bradley Collyer/PA

Irish betting and racing information systems specialist BoscaSports has bought a British business in a move that doubles the company’s size.

BoscaSports supplies digital display technology for the Tote betting pools on Irish and British racecourses, along with systems that provide live betting information, form guides and other data used by customers in betting shops.

The Irish-based company has bought UK-based 2DB, which provides live video streaming and data to betting shops, including those operated by Entain, owner of Ladbrokes and Coral.

The integrated business is expected to turn over €4 million, about double BoscaSports’ 2025 revenues. The acquisition will bring its workforce to 25 from 14 currently.

The group will have operations in 12 countries including Italy, Sri Lanka, Cyprus, Malta, Morocco and the United Arab Emirates.

BoscaSports chief executive Eugene Mitchell hailed the deal as “transformative” for the Irish business.

He said it would significantly add to the company’s existing technology systems, its distribution and the value it offers racecourses, betting businesses and their customers.

Shareholder Racecourse Media Group (RMG) and Irish lender AIB backed the transaction.

RMG, a minority investor since BoscaSports’ foundation, increased its stake to support the transaction, Mitchell said.

“We are proud to be an Irish tech success story and grateful for the support of AIB and Racecourse Media Group as we enter this next phase of growth,” he said.

Mitchell said State agency Enterprise Ireland and the country’s research and development tax credit have also aided the company’s growth.

RMG is a holding company that manages media rights businesses for a group of British racecourses, including Cheltenham and Aintree.

Its businesses include Racing TV, the pay TV business that provides coverage from all Irish racecourses and 35 British tracks.

Founded by Mitchell and product director Fergal Downey, BoscaSports provides its systems to the Tote at all 86 racecourses across Ireland and Britain.

Irish racegoers would have encountered its technology at this month’s Cheltenham Festival.

It also supplies technology to Irish chains Paddy Power and Boylesports, along with Entain’s outlets, William Hill and independent bookies.

While betting has increasingly shifted online, putting traditional betting shops under pressure, chains such as Paddy Power continue to invest in retail, Mitchell said.

Interactive digital systems and form guides have replaced the old newspaper displays, while racing and other sports are streamed on big screens.

“I do think that the betting shop will have a role in the future,” Mitchell said.