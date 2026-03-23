Michael O’Flynn warns that builders need more zoned land if they are to meet housing demand

Cork property developer Michael O’Flynn has warned that “without more zoned land we won’t be able to build at the level that is required to meet the housing demand”.

He made the remarks at a launch for the Southwest Gate residential development in the Walkinstown area of Dublin, which was also attended by Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Minister for Housing James Browne.

Last month, Browne raised concern that some local authorities were “not stepping up to the mark” when it came to rezoning enough land for housing.

He subsequently wrote to local authorities with a warning over the pace at which they were revising development plans to help accelerate housing supply.

On Monday, O’Flynn said he welcomed the Government’s approach of encouraging the local authorities to be more ambitious in rezoning land. “There’s no doubt some local authorities have taken to heart what the Government and minister asked them to do but unfortunately not all of them are doing that,” he said.

[ Mark FitzGerald on housing crisis: Move Dublin Port and build 1,500 cost-rental apartments at RTÉOpens in new window ]

He called for an immediate audit to be done on zoning to “assess and analyse whether some local authorities are doing 100 per cent” adding “at this moment in time companies like ours don’t have enough zoned land. It’s as simple as that. We are ambitious to do more.”

He also urged the Government to have another look at the report of the Housing Commission, of which he was a member. That Commission’s report on a wide range of housing issues was published in May 2024.

There has been concern raised by some of its members since that the recommendations were not being implemented. O’Flynn said the Commission’s report “deserves further consultation by the Government”.

He said the report “took an extraordinary amount of time, was fully researched, and perhaps we made the mistake of coming out with recommendations rather than actions”.

He said the more recent Accelerating Infrastructure Taskforce – which he praised – had used the term actions in its report.

O’Flynn later told reporters there were “several aspects” of the Housing Commission’s report that “would benefit the Government greatly to re-look at”.

He said the report had established that there was “a massive housing deficit” adding: “We’re not anywhere near going to deal with that deficit.

“It needs emergency measures and at the time we proposed a housing delivery oversight executive across all departments.”

He was speaking at the announcement of plans by the Land Development Agency (LDA) and the O’Flynn Group for 542 cost rental homes in the first phase of the Soutwest Gate development.

O’Flynn group will also deliver 52 social homes at the site. Ultimately, the scheme in Walkinstown will results in 1,140 new homes.

The Taoiseach said the plans were “impressive in scale and in ambition” and it will “play an important role to meet Dublin’s housing needs in the years ahead”.

He said it was a “very significant collaboration” between the LDA and the O’Flynn Group and the Government wants to see more of these kinds of partnerships.

Martin told reporters that housing output was increasing “but we need to do more and we will not rest until we get up to 50,000 per annum and to be in a position to maintain that over a prolonged period of time to meet population demand”.