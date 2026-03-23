Dan Flinter, former chairman of The Irish Times, dies at 75

Dan Flinter was the chairman of The Irish Times from 2014 to 2022.

Dan Flinter, a former chief executive of Enterprise Ireland and a former chairman of The Irish Times, has died at the age of 75.

Flinter was diagnosed with cancer last summer and died at St Vincent’s Private Hospital in Dublin on Sunday, surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his wife Joan, sons Robert and Darrach, daughter Siléan, and five grandchildren. He and Joan celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on March 16th.

Originally from Athy in Co Kildare, Flinter attended Athy CBS before studying at University College Dublin.

He originally worked as an economist in a long and varied career that spanned the public, private and non-profit sectors.

Flinter joined IDA Ireland in 1973 and rose through the ranks in the 1970s and 1980s to become the State agency’s executive director, leading the drive to attract foreign firms to invest in setting up in Ireland.

He later served as chief executive of Forbairt, a forerunner of Enterprise Ireland, which focused on developing indigenous industry. He was the first head of the newly formed agency from its establishment in 1998 until his decision to retire early from the public sector in 2003.

He went on to sit on or chair the boards of companies such as PM Group Holdings, Dairygold, Duolog Holdings, Venture Capital Investment Managers and The Irish Times, which he chaired from 2014 to 2022.

In the mid-2000s, he was appointed to the then government’s Tourism Strategy Implementation Group and to an IT advisory group established by the then telecoms regulator, ComReg.

He also served on the boards of the National Gallery and the Institute of Directors Ireland, and was a chairman of the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, the governing authority of NUI Maynooth (now Maynooth University), the Digital Hub Development Agency and the National Stud and Gardens.

Flinter’s family said he “adored” his grandchildren, had a keen interest in horses, art and the theatre, and loved to attend Leinster rugby games and Kildare GAA matches.

He will lie in repose at Massey Brothers funeral home in Goatstown, Dublin 14 on Wednesday from 5 to 7pm. His funeral mass will take place at the Church of St Laurence O’Toole in Kilmacud at 10am on Thursday, before burial at Glencullen Cemetery.