Councils must urgently update zoning targets so more homes are built, estate agent warns

Housing supply is likely to lag behind demand for some time, so local authorities must urgently update development plans in line with new Government policy designed to increase output, an estate agent has warned.

Knight Frank’s report, which tracks the sale of development land, said the delivery of 36,284 housing units last year “exceeded expectations” and was “comfortably ahead” of most commentators’ forecasts of between 33,000 and 34,000 units.

It was “encouraging” that apartment completions “rebounded strongly”, with just over 12,000 units delivered, representing a 39 per cent increase year-on-year. In addition, about 18,000 scheme units were completed, marking “solid growth” of 13 per cent.

However, Knight Frank said the signals that this “renewed momentum in supply” could be sustained were “less encouraging” as the Government sought to hit annual requirements of 55,000 units a year to 2034 and then 41,000 units annually to 2040.

“Just 16,412 units commenced construction in 2025 – the lowest level recorded since 2016,” it said, noting housing starts in 2024 were distorted as developers sought to avail of the temporary development levy waiver and water connection charge refund,” the report said.

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“Furthermore, although full-year data for 2025 is not yet available, rolling 12-month planning permissions are currently running at approximately 33,500 units.

“Taken together, these indicators suggest housing supply is likely to continue to lag [behind] demand for some time, despite the stronger-than-expected completions recorded in 2025.”

Knight Frank divisional director Robert O’Connor said policy measures were introduced in the second half of last year to address this constraint, most notably the Section 28 rezoning directive.

Among other things, this requires local authorities to review and update their development plans to increase zoned land capacity significantly.

“It has been reported that just two local authorities have updated their development plans to date, which is very concerning,” O’Connor said. “It is imperative that all local authorities finalise this process as quickly as possible given the scale of the housing undersupply.”

He said “continued progress” in improving planning timelines would also be critical to supporting activity in 2026.

“The large-scale residential development process is now widely regarded as operating effectively, with improved decision-making driven by increased resourcing at An Coimisiún Pleanála,” he said.

“In 2024, 58 large-scale residential development appeals were formally decided. All of these were decided within the 16-week statutory period, reflecting a 43 per cent increase in staffing resources compared to 2022.

“While appeal-stage timelines have improved, ongoing uncertainty around the judicial review process remains a key constraint, underscoring the importance of implementing the reforms contained within the Planning and Development Act 2024 without delay.”

A total of €401 million worth of development land was transacted in the second half of last year, which was down 43 per cent from €702 million a year earlier.

However, the report noted activity in the second half of 2024 had been heavily influenced by the sale of two significant portfolios, notably Project Emerald, which was acquired by TPG, and the Gannon Homes Portfolio, which was bought by Glenveagh Properties.

Excluding these “exceptional transactions”, underlying activity was higher in the second half of 2025. On a sectoral basis, residential development land continued to dominate activity, accounting for 88 per cent of expenditure, which was in line with a year earlier.

Commercial development land comprised 5 per cent, which was down from 10 per cent, while mixed-use and other development land accounted for a combined 7 per cent, which was up from 2 per cent.

In terms of deal size, the largest increase in activity was in the €20 million-€50 million bracket, which accounted for 46 per cent of spending, up from just 4 per cent.

A total of €352 million was spent on residential development land. Interest in high-density apartment development sites strengthened during the second half.

“While demand continued to be strongest for consented, ready-to-go opportunities, activity also broadened to include larger sites without planning, including unzoned and strategic reserve land,” the report said.