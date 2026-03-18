Research Ireland and AIB invest €5.7m in facility to explore AI’s role in climate fight

Simon Boucher, CEO of Global Innovators Ireland (left), with (from second left) Fiachra O'Loughlin, deputy director of DecarbAI; ischolars Chantelle Amoako-Atta and Purity Biwott; Andrew Parnell, lead principal investigator DecarbAI; ischolars Lainey Ward and Raja Prabha Poolpandy; Yvonne McCarthy, head of sustainability research at AIB; and ischolar Yanfeng Wang

AIB and Research Ireland will invest €5.7 million in a new research facility that will explore ways to harness artificial intelligence (AI) in the fight against climate change.

The facility, dubbed “Decarb-AI”, will offer international researchers fully-funded, four-year PhDs under the supervision of leading academic researchers from several Irish higher education institutions.

The research will focus on using AI to advance “climate mitigation” and adaptation across Ireland, with key focus areas covering AI-optimised renewable energy systems and “data centre sustainability”.

Yvonne McCarthy, head of sustainability research with AIB, said the initiative “brings world-leading researchers together” to “accelerate Ireland’s transition to a low-carbon economy”.

“By supporting the development of AI-driven tools for energy and sustainable finance, we’re helping to unlock some of the solutions that will ensure that businesses and communities can make meaningful progress on decarbonisation that allows them to thrive,” she added.

Research Ireland chief executive, Diarmuid O’Brien, said: “By combining advanced AI research with real-world climate challenges, Decarb-AI has the potential to generate solutions that are both scientifically rigorous and nationally impactful.

“This initiative will train the next generation of interdisciplinary leaders and strengthen Ireland’s credentials in climate research innovation.”

Andrew Parnell, professor of data science for weather and climate at University College Dublin, said AI is “the catalyst required to solve the multiobjective problems inherent in climate resilience”.

“Through Decarb-AI, we are fostering a research environment where advanced data science meets urgent environmental necessity,” he said.

“Our focus is on creating scalable, academically rigorous, and industry-ready outputs ranging from peatland restoration to sustainable finance. We must ensure that Ireland remains at the global forefront of excellence in AI and sustainability.”

Simon Boucher, chief executive of Global Innovators Ireland, said the investment was “an important step towards realising the vision of establishing Ireland as a world-leading hub for sustainability innovation and helping to address the world’s most pressing challenges”.