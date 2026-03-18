PTSB confirms Austria’s Bawag among ‘number of parties’ circling bank

Shares in PTSB surged 2.3 per cent on Tuesday as reports from Austria about the Vienna-based group’s interest in bidding for the bank bolstered hopes of a competitive second bidding round. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

PTSB has confirmed that Austrian banking group Bawag is one “of a number of parties” involved in the sales process of the State-controlled lender.

Shares in the Dublin-based bank surged 2.3 per cent on Tuesday as reports from Austria about the Vienna-based group’s interest in bidding for the bank bolstered hopes of a competitive second bidding round.

[ PTSB sets late-March for second round takeover bids as Bawag and Centerbridge circleOpens in new window ]

Die Presse said that Bawag is ready to bid €1.6 billion for the bank as second-round bids fall due later this month. The Irish Times previously reported that Bawag and private equity firms Centerbridge and Lone Star were circling the company as the sale process enters the final stage.

While a €1.6 billion bid would represent a more than 5 per cent discount to PTSB’s current market value, market observers say that additional reporting of Bawag’s interest is bolstering hopes of a deal going through.

“Shareholders are advised that this announcement does not represent a firm intention by Bawag or any other party to make [a firm] offer,” PTSB said. “There can be no certainty that any offers will be made, that any sale or other transaction will be concluded, nor as to the terms on which any offer or other transaction may be made.”

The bank said that the aim of the sales process, initiated at the end of December, is to “identify a new owner that will enable PTSB to continue building on its recent strategic and financial progress, and to support the company in the next phase of its growth and strategic development”.